Stanislaus County, CA

Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Playoffs Week 2

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Stories: Final regular season rankings | Games to Watch | Roundup | Player of the Week

Playoffs Week 2

Division I

No. 5 Central Catholic 56, No. 4 Monterey Trail 29

No. 7 Turlock 51, No. 2 St. Mary’s-Stockton 50

Division II

No. 6 Granite Bay 42, No. 3 Downey 24 Story

Division III

No. 2 Patterson 56, No. 10 Roseville 34 Story | Highlights | Interviews

Division V

No. 1 Sutter 14, No. 8 Ripon 0

No. 5 Escalon 42, No. 4 Hilmar 28 Story | Video

Division VI

No. 3 Orestimba 39, No. 6 Colfax 13

No. 2 Hughson 35, No. 7 Twelve Bridges 34 (2OT)

Division VII

No. 1 Ripon Christian 57, No. 8 Rio Vista 0

No. 2 Le Grand 49, No. 7 Delta 0

