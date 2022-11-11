Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Playoffs Week 2
Stories: Final regular season rankings | Games to Watch | Roundup | Player of the Week
Playoffs Week 2
Division I
No. 5 Central Catholic 56, No. 4 Monterey Trail 29
No. 7 Turlock 51, No. 2 St. Mary’s-Stockton 50
Division II
No. 6 Granite Bay 42, No. 3 Downey 24 Story
Division III
No. 2 Patterson 56, No. 10 Roseville 34 Story | Highlights | Interviews
Division V
No. 1 Sutter 14, No. 8 Ripon 0
No. 5 Escalon 42, No. 4 Hilmar 28 Story | Video
Division VI
No. 3 Orestimba 39, No. 6 Colfax 13
No. 2 Hughson 35, No. 7 Twelve Bridges 34 (2OT)
Division VII
No. 1 Ripon Christian 57, No. 8 Rio Vista 0
No. 2 Le Grand 49, No. 7 Delta 0
Comments / 0