'Tulsa King' is the latest series from the creator of 'Yellowstone' — here's how to stream the new crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone

Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
