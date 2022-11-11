Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
BBC
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
BBC
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
BBC
Crowfield woman finds dog after thinking she had buried her
A woman whose dog got spooked by a firework and ran away was reunited with her pet two days after she thought she had buried her. Codie Hutton, 26, from Crowfield, Suffolk, said she lost springer spaniel Maisie in Melton on 5 November. Two days later a body believed to...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Man knew rules before felling trees, appeal hears
A man who was convicted of felling more than two thousand trees had been warned he was breaking the rules on multiple occasions, an appeal has heard. Jeff Lane is appealing a conviction from 29 March for clearing more than eight hectares of wet woodland on the Gower peninsula. Damian...
BBC
Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow. John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men. Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in...
BBC
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
BBC
A4 fatal crash: Man who made fake GoFundMe page jailed
A man who set up a fraudulent online donation page in memory of four men who died in a crash has been jailed. Jason MacDonald, 38, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, was found guilty of possessing the criminal property of that fraud. He was jailed for 26 months after also being...
BBC
Teenagers charged with murder after Ilford shooting
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after two men died of stab and gunshot wounds in east London. Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, died in Ilford last month, while a third man was hurt. Ayaani Ali Adan, 19, of Barking, and Ayman Abasheikh, 18, of...
BBC
Puppies dumped in Snodland country park over cost concerns, say RSPCA
Two puppies have been rescued after being shut inside a domestic food waste bin and dumped at a country park. The cockapoos, who are about eight weeks old, were discovered at Leybourne Lakes Country Park, near Snodland. A third dog died, but the RSPCA is caring for the surviving puppies.
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Helen's Law campaigner says killer should not be freed
The mother behind Helen's Law says the murderer of Danielle Jones should not be eligible for release unless he reveals where her body is. Danielle Jones disappeared in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. The 15-year-old's murderer, her uncle Stuart Campbell, has had his case referred to the Parole...
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused 'did not see' ex-lover rammed off road in crash
A woman accused of murder, who was being blackmailed with explicit videos, did not see her former lover die in a crash, a court heard. Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and seven others, deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the...
BBC
Colchester landlord told to remove advertising sign after 63 years
A landlord has said he would be prepared to go to the High Court after a council warned he could be prosecuted if he does not remove an advertisement sign. David Rayner said a sign had been in Butt Road, Colchester for more than 60 years. The road, however, was...
Comments / 0