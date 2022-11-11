Kansas City Council authorizes $1.8M to resolve deadly Westport crash lawsuit

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the description of the council’s action. We regret the error.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council authorized the city attorney to use $1.8 million to resolve four lawsuits over a deadly crash involving a Kansas City fire truck.

The families of the three victims filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, fire department and Dominic Biscari, the firefighter driving the truck.

State law caps the city’s liability at $1.8 million, which is the payment the city council approved Thursday. That’s far lower than the $29 million arbitration agreement the victims’ families were awarded last month. The owner of the building was awarded $1.4 million in arbitration.

The December 2021 crash near Broadway Avenue and Westport Road killed 41-year-old Jennifer San Nicolas, and 25-year-old Michael J. Elwood. Both were in an SUV when it collided with the firetruck. A pedestrian, 41-year-old Tami N. Knight , was also killed in the crash.

The firetruck was responding to a possible weather-related fire when the department said it was called off and another firetruck was dispatched.

But with lights and sirens on, the firetruck continued north on Broadway Avenue and through the intersection on a red light. The crash happened about a minute later.

The force of the crash sent the vehicles into a Westport building that collapsed.

The victims’ families told FOX4 they did not have a comment on the council’s vote.

