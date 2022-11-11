ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Demands ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Stop Using Phone After Another Interruption

Although the human brain, in theory, loves multitasking, it’s not biologically meant to pull this approach off successfully. Switching gears all the time means splitting attention in half, and that’s a risk that comes with frequent phone use. Even on The View, phone use has permeated some episodes and co-host Whoopi Goldberg has had enough.

Twice this week, a host’s phone has gone off while they’re live on air. The first time happened with Sara Haines’s phone and during the second incident, the cell belonged to lawyer Sunny Hostin. The first incident got a joke from Haines and a laugh but after the second occurrence, Goldberg interjected with a comment of her own – and a call to action. Here’s what happened.

A phone interruption happens twice on ‘The View’ and Whoopi Goldberg comments

Sara Haines was the first to have a phone interruption during The View / Kristin Callahan/AcePictures ACEPIXS.COM infocopyrightacepixs.com web: http://www.acepixs.com / ImageCollect

Monday’s episode of The View saw Sara Haines interview former co-host Nicolle Wallace, who served as White House Communications Director for George W. Bush. At one point in the middle of the interview, Haines’s phone made a notification sound. Wallace said, “Oooops, you had a call.” To this, Haines corrected, “No, I had a GPS response,” before joking, “I guess I’m going somewhere,” while utterly stationary.

Jump ahead the next day, Goldberg led a discussion with the guest panelists about the recent midterm elections. Given the nature of the topic, everyone got very passionate as they shared their thoughts on the democratic process. Juxtapose this serious discussion, then, with Hostin picking up her phone and Goldberg suddenly cutting off to demand, “Girl, put that phone down!” When Hostin reacted, Goldberg added, “God bless you!” Hostin explained, “It’s my son,” and others present laughed.

Other distracting things

Whoopi Goldberg told Sunny Hostin to put her phone down after the second interruption / ImageCollect

There’s a lot to talk about on The View, from politics to entertainment – and in Goldberg’s case, an upcoming celebration. She turns 67 on November 13. In anticipation of this event celebrating her, Goldberg extended the festivities outward; ahead of the big day, she listed 10 of her favorite things, which audiences all got to bring home that day!

THE VIEW, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, (July 27, 2007), 1997-,. Photo: Steve Fenn / © ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

Special gifts that Goldberg wanted to give to everyone include her special brand of prosecco, Birkenstocks shoes, artisan bracelets, hair and body care products, a sneaker that requires no hands to secure, cookware, and more!

Goldberg had some positive words, too / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 80

Sigsafe365
4d ago

I guess it's time to take an adult action and limit cell phone activity at a time when focus should be solely on present situation? These adolescent children that are referred to as The View are so ineptly malfunctioning and outright disturbing in their desire to do whatever they need to do to be relevant!

Reply(2)
41
E J
4d ago

Well I must agree with WHOOPI GOLDBERG on this one. The show is only one hour and while on T.V. isn't the best time for phone calls. If an EMERGENCY comes up about a family problem, it's best for those calls to go through management and they can let you know off the air in a commerce because if it is bad knew you don't want it to be all over the T.V. before you personally can address it and it your call if you want the world to know. If you were doing a play that people paid for you wouldn't stop to answer your phone, because the show must go on!!!

Reply(2)
25
slurricane
3d ago

damn shame you have to treat grown women like children. solution, if your phone goes off on the air, you get fined 1/4 of your pay check.

Reply(2)
12
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

