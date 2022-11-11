Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
Twist Bioscience manufactures synthetic DNA for a variety of uses. The company is due to release its full-year earnings on Friday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Invitae hasn't had a profitable quarter since the second quarter of 2021. The company grew revenue by 16.7% year over year in the third quarter. The genetics testing company is presenting research at a conference this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why MacroGenics Stock Crushed the Market on Monday
An analyst gets much more bullish on the biotech's shares. He's not the first prognosticator to take a sunnier view of the company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Portillo's Stock Got Raked Over the Coals Tuesday Morning -- and What Investors Got Wrong
In most cases, a secondary stock offering dilutes current shareholders, but that's not the case here. This is more like a share swap than a traditional secondary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Alphabet's Stock Has Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity
Alphabet's advertising revenue grew in Q3 despite strong headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
6 of the Best Costco Deals for November 2022
You may want to add these to your shopping list. Costco commonly offers discounts on a rotating basis. This month, you can find a range of items on sale, from household appliances to electronics. These days, a lot of people are spending more money than usual on essentials due to...
Motley Fool
Why Nike Stock Was Climbing on Tuesday
Producer prices rose less than expected in October, providing hope that high inflation is starting to fade. Nike has seen its gross margin erode over rising supply chain costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Jumped Today
Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management has written a letter to Alphabet management calling on the company to cut costs. TCI targeted Alphabet's high compensation packages and costly "other bets" segment. Alphabet has a dual-class structure that means its founders are in control, but the activist can still pressure management...
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Palantir Stock Soared Today
The broader market saw big gains in Thursday's trading thanks to consumer price index data showing lower-than-anticipated inflation in October. Slowing inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to shift away from additional interest rate hikes, which would be great news for Palantir. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
A new inflation reading is giving investors hope the Federal Reserve won't keep raising rates long enough to send the economy into a recession. Lower rates also mean lower costs for Carnival's debt. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Comments / 0