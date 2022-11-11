Read full article on original website
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine returns this afternoon with very cold air. The cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with another shot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
As work continues on one of the warehouses, WVLT News gets an update on two built, Amazon warehouses in East Tennessee that remain empty as the end of the year nears. Your headlines from 11/15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather, House fire near Union County line, Pres. Trump makes announcement.
Winter Weather Outlook 2022: What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
What storm systems bring the most snow to East Tennessee?
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Your headlines from 11/15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather, House fire near Union County line, Pres. Trump makes announcement. Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather. Updated: 24 hours ago. Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to...
Catch Up Quick
Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
Nobody Trashes Tennessee event rescheduled due to weather
The Nobody Trashes Tennessee event is now set for November 29. TDOT is partnering with UT to clean up the campus.
Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that work would begin to repair several bridges across the park after the Federal Highway Administration awarded a contract. Bridges at 19 locations will be repaired, according to a release from the park. “Work activity is likely to...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Second Harvest to give out turkeys, hams and traditional fixings on Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, families will have a chance to get some traditional Thanksgiving food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. They are encouraging guests to arrive early, so they have the best chance to grab a box of food before they run out. The...
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree
Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
Tennessee marked in worst category for flu activity
With the holidays right around the corner, health experts are urging people to get their flu and updated Covid shots now.
