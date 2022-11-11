ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sunshine returns Sunday with very cold air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine returns this afternoon with very cold air. The cold temperatures continue for the rest of the week with another shot of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands

As work continues on one of the warehouses, WVLT News gets an update on two built, Amazon warehouses in East Tennessee that remain empty as the end of the year nears. Your headlines from 11/15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather, House fire near Union County line, Pres. Trump makes announcement.
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

Your headlines from 11/15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather, House fire near Union County line, Pres. Trump makes announcement. Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather. Updated: 24 hours ago. Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to...
Catch Up Quick

Some roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed overnight to prepare for upcoming winter weather. Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. Updated: 18 hours ago.
Rain, sleet or wintry mix overnight gives way to a cold weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will move in overnight a brief window for sleet or wintry mix in west TN and northeast AR from midnight to 4 AM. A quarter inch of rain is possible with lows above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots from Union City to Dyersburg to Blytheville could see a dusting but it’s not a guarantee. Winds will be north at 15-25 mph.
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Newfound Gap Road will be closed on Monday night in preparation for upcoming winter weather. US 441 will be closed between Gatlinburg, TN, and Cherokee, NC, starting at 7 p.m. Those visiting the area should seek alternative routes.
Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that work would begin to repair several bridges across the park after the Federal Highway Administration awarded a contract. Bridges at 19 locations will be repaired, according to a release from the park. “Work activity is likely to...
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.

Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree

Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE

