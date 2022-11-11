ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Light snow possible south of St. Louis amid windy weekend

By Linh Truong, Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – It’s feeling a lot like winter as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s today. The average high in the St. Louis region is only 57 degrees.

A cold and windy pattern has arrived, with gusts around 30 mph and wind chill values around freezing. A shortwave will move south of metro St. Louis starting Friday night into Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwat1_0j7hGctD00
St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

This will bring clouds and a chance of some light snow for areas south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Light accumulations of snow are expected due to the warm ground.

You might see the sun a little more tomorrow, but it’ll still be windy. Highs are mainly in the upper 30s. There will be less wind on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. However, the cold temperatures will stay with us through early next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rain and snow mix expected Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A bit of fall, then a bit of winter, is expected in the St. Louis metro. Monday morning sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds, with winds going southeast and a temperature high of 46. Overnight there will be light rain and snow mix developing with a temp low of 32.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Winter weather is in St. Louis future

ST. LOUIS — By late morning, a cold start with light snow falling primarily south and east of St. Louis had left the region. Accumulations around 1–4” on the Illinois side on grassy and elevated surfaces. This afternoon is cold and windy, with highs only in the upper 30s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions. American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV) - Some people in the Metro East woke up to multiple inches of snow Saturday morning, leading to unexpected clean-ups. O’Fallon, Illinois resident Keith Robinder is spending the rest of his Saturday cleaning up. “I was expecting a dusting so I just came out and...
MASCOUTAH, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

It Snowed In the St. Louis Area Last Night and Honestly, WTF [PHOTOS]

We here at the RFT are not anything close to a bunch of Grinches. We love a good snow. But, we love a good snow with a warning. It was the snow that nobody saw coming, and boy, was it enough, depending on where you live. Some of the St. Louis area got upwards of 6 inches of snow, while the city just scraped by with a dusting. Further west near St. Charles, there was barely a snowflake to be seen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cold air is rushing across the region

ST. LOUIS – A big change in the weather pattern is happening, which will end the record warmth and bring on a winter chill. Gusty winds are on tap today with nearly steady temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak weather system will pass south of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy