Flu cases “very high” and still increasing in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Commonwealth is seeing very high levels of “influenza-like activity” and it is still increasing according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Because cases of influenza are not reportable, the health district does not know how widespread the flu is in...
Flu, respiratory illness hitting central Shenandoah Valley, Virginia hard
Rockingham County Public Schools urged parents last week not to send their children to school with flu-like symptoms as cases of the virus climb across the area and region. Meanwhile, Sentara RMH is seeing more patients with flu-like and respiratory illnesses this fall than in the past couple flu seasons, said Rebecca Brubaker, a nurse with Sentara RMH Medical Center Infection Prevention and Control.
Severe cold and flu season projected
With an unusually severe cold and flu season projected across the nation, health officials are urging extra precautions against these extra-nasty viruses. The top viruses this winter according to health professionals in California, the nation’s most populous state, are the flu, R-S-V and, of course, Covid-19. They recommend getting vaccinated if possible, covering your cough or sneeze, wearing a mask, staying home if you don’t feel well and, of course, washing your hands.
Maryland health officials on what parents should know about RSV
SALISBURY, Md. – RSV cases remain a concern for parents across the country, including right here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Maryland health officials want parents to be aware of the virus and take steps to protect their children as local hospitals implement plans to combat a potential surge in hospitalizations.
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommending Indoor Mask-Wearing In These NY Counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations flat
More than 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Snow falls in Maryland as temperatures drop across DC region
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell Tuesday in western Maryland as temperatures across the D.C. region took a plunge. FOX 5's Claire Anderson spotted snow-covered roadways just west of Cumberland on the MDOT traffic cameras along westbound I-68 Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory...
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health
By Keith Perrigan Recently, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to the decline in student achievement in Virginia since 2019. Simply enter any combination of “Virginia,” “NAEP,” “SOL,” “cut scores,” “higher expectations” and so on, and a plethora of news articles, op-eds and reports will fill your screen. Rightly so. Ensuring our current […] The post A warning siren on Virginia students’ mental health appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia sees 1,145 new coronavirus cases Friday, 6,962 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,131,894 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 995 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,046 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
Winter Weather Awareness Week Declared for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Winter weather arrived quicker than we expected this year. Governor Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service have set in place for November 14 – 18, as the official Winter Weather Awareness Week in West Virginia. They say Winter Weather Preparation involves three steps:
Multiple students are dead from Virginia and Idaho university campuses, officials say
Dual tragedies over the weekend on opposite sides of the country left multiple students dead at the universities of Virginia and Idaho, authorities said. Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.
Md. resident dead, 13 hospitalized after Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person from Maryland is dead and several others are battling sickness after a multi-statewide Listeria outbreak the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is linked to meat and cheese from deli counters. Listeria is a hardy germ that can be difficult to fully...
Overnight freeze warning in effect for parts of DMV; DC issues hypothermia alert
A freeze warning is set to go into effect overnight in the D.C. region, according to the National Weather Service, and officials in D.C. are issuing an alert to help protect residents. The warning will go into effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for D.C., northern Virginia,...
Youngkin extends time flags to fly at half-staff
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Flags across Virginia will continue to fly at half-staff for a couple of days. Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to keep the flags lowered until sunset Thursday. The original order had the flags returning to normal at sunset on Tuesday. This is...
NWS: Potential for snow and ice in portions of Southwest Virginia Tuesday
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for portions of Southwest Virginia effective Tuesday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The report issued late Monday afternoon said snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch are possible, causing potentially slippery road conditions.
Marking Virginia Cider Week at cideries across the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s Virginia Cider Week, and cideries across the Commonwealth are holding events. It all kicked off on Friday and events will be taking place through this upcoming Saturday. Virginia Cider Week is put on by the Virginia Association of Cider Makers, which focuses on...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
