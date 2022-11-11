Read full article on original website
If Your Biglaw Firm 'Over-Hired' Associates, It May Be The Next To Conduct Stealth Layoffs
The firms that are seeing the biggest impact are the ones that over-hired last year and now that work has slowed. They hired so many attorneys that they don’t have the work to give them and so hours are extraordinarily low. — Summer Eberhard, a partner at Major Lindsey...
Ask A Legal Recruiter: Can Someone Lateral From An Accounting Firm Into Biglaw?
For almost two decades, Kinney Recruiting has been a premier international legal recruitment agency and home to some of the most respected legal recruiters in the world. This week Daniel Roark, Jessica Chin Somers, and Jack Hopper tackle your burning questions, starting with what makes a good legal recruiter. If you have any questions, would like to know more about how legal recruiting works or want our take on the market, email askarecruiter@kinneyrecruiting.com and we will get back to you with our take!
Want Your Full Biglaw Bonus? Better Get Back To The Office....
Firms are being much stricter about attendance and tying it to bonuses and retention, because they can now. A year ago, they couldn’t. — Andrew Detherage, managing partner of Barnes & Thornburg, in comments given to the American Lawyer on how Biglaw firms may be leveraging their office return policies against their associates’ bonuses. Detherage went on to explain that while his firm doesn’t have a specific number of office days in mind for associates, “[We] expect lawyers to work in-person and be engaged regularly. And we’ve allowed some flexibility there, but also really encouraged our people to come back.”
Connected Legal Certification Expands The Skillset Of In-House Legal Professionals
In-house legal professionals now have the opportunity to achieve the first certification outlining best practice in-house legal — the Connected Legal Certification. It will teach you everything you need to know as an in-house legal professional that law school and private practice didn’t provide!. The Certification follows the...
Legal Tech Advertising Lights Up Vegas
Legal technology can feel like a niche market sometimes. Indeed, half the lawyers and law students out there never even think about what technology does for the practice. At best, they understand word processing and billing software that they actively hate because nobody likes entering time. The rank-and-file lawyer rarely stops to think about document management, cybersecurity, AI-assisted search functions… there’s a lot going on behind the scenes driving the practice into the future.
