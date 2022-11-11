Read full article on original website
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
MINNETONKA, Minn. – A driver is dead in a crash involving a school bus late Monday afternoon on Highway 62 in Minnetonka. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 p.m. near Shady Oak Road. An Isuzu Rodeo lost control, hit a concrete wall and then struck the bus. Both vehicles then went into the median. The state patrol says 22 children were aboard the school bus, as well as the 71-year-old driver from Prior Lake. None were hurt.The identity of the Rodeo driver, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville, has not been released. The crash is still under investigation.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire on Interstate 94 near exit 280 is out Saturday night according to State Patrol.Video caught by a traffic camera shows the car exploding before emergency crews were able to get on the scene. State Patrol says everyone was already out of the car by the time they arrived. No one was hurt and the lanes have since been cleared.
NYACK — Heavy snowfall arrived in the Sierra on Tuesday, causing spinouts and forcing highway shutdowns up and down the mountain.During the afternoon hours, drivers traveling along Interstate 80 felt the effects of the Sierra snow."You can't be in a hurry. Just be OK with 25 miles per hour and you'll get there," said Angela Sneed.Sneed was driving from Roseville to Reno with her sister, Ellie Drisenga, and their new puppy. The trio made a pitstop in Nyack."Full tank of gas, case of water and beef jerky," said Sneed, who listed off items gathered during the stop.The sisters also had...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Tuesday) – RPU says as of 1:26 p.m. power had been restored to all customers. (ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) have crews working to restore power to customers mainly in the northwest Rochester area Tuesday afternoon. According to RPU’s outage map, an...
Another wave of energy arrives from the south for Tuesday into Tuesday night. It’ll spit more persistent light snow throughout. It’ll build in from south to north from sunrise through mid-morning. The steadiest will occur from mid-day into Tuesday night. In the end, we’ll have expected totals amount to 1-4″ of snow. The heaviest end of that range is most likely along and west of I35. But everyone should pick up enough to create some slippery roads. Untreated surfaces were a mess on Monday. I’d expect much of the same on Tuesday. Thankfully the wind isn’t much of an issue. Take things easy and you’ll get to your destination.
A big trough of low pressure as descended into the Midwest from Canada. It’s spinning its wheels in the mud for a few days. It’s also littered with small ripples in the atmosphere that will ensure some small flurries or minor snow showers extend into Thursday, Friday and even the weekend. That big trough will be a cold hold on the nation’s mid-section. We’ll continue with below normal temperatures in the stretch too. But cloud cover will be our friend at night, keeping the worst of the worst away with that blanket.
For these next few days, you will need extra time on the commute into work. If you park outside, a snowbrush will come in very handy. Overpasses and off-road terrain could feature slick spots, and limited visibility from the snowfall will make it slightly more difficult to drive. Luckily, lighter winds will limit any chance for blowing snow. A bigger hassle could exist later on in the week as more snow accumulates, and not a lot of snow trucks may be sent out due to the amount of snow expected. Elevated surfaces will see far more accumulation than roads as concrete still needs longer to cool off. Ice is not a major concern at this time either.
