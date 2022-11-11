Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Historic Downtown Tallapoosa Welcomes Country Bears Farm Mercantile
Owners Michael Williams and Zack Nettles–who have been in the antique, vintage, and collectibles business for over 35 years–are excited to bring their passion, Country Bears Farm Mercantile to historic downtown Tallapoosa. Both agree, “Shoppers can enjoy shopping our curated collection of modern and vintage home goods, gifts, and seasonal favorites from business owners offering good ol’ hometown service.”
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Square Christmas Tree lighting and the arrival of Santa: December 1, 2022
The City of Marietta posted the following announcement about the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting along with the arrival of Santa on Marietta Square:. MARIETTA – Kick off the holiday season with the City’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in conjunction with the arrival of Santa Claus on the Marietta Square on Thursday, December 1st. The fun begins at 4:00PM with performances by local school choruses. The newest addition to the Christmas Tree Lighting Event, “Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade” steps off at 4:45PM making the way for Santa’s grand entrance via a City of Marietta firetruck. The lighting of Marietta’s Great Christmas Tree will take place at 6:00PM.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw’s Day With Santa parade and festival: December 3, 2022
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Day with Santa Parade. Kennesaw, GA (November 14, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 3, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger. Santa’s...
Talking With Tami
Loving My Glamorous King Of Christmas Tree Designed By ‘Wrap Star Atlanta’
Hello guys, are you starting to decorate for the holidays? I just received my brand new flock tree from King of Christmas and it put me in such a festive mood! My grandson was at my house when it was delivered and he said to me that he wanted to put up the tree!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Classic Southern Dishes At The Latest Restaurant Opening In Atlanta
You can’t think Southern without automatically thinking southern food. Fried chicken, Mac n’cheese, cornbread and more southern foods are absolutely staples. A new innovative restaurant concept has come to Atlanta just as the months are getting colder. Atlantans prepare to enjoy some warm hot dishes at Cozy Coop opening in Marietta, GA this week.
atlantaonthecheap.com
DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only
Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
suwaneemagazine.com
Frosty Fun in Sugar Hill
The only thing sweeter than a cup of hot cocoa are the holidays in “the sweet city” of Sugar Hill. Let the magic begin…. Don’t miss this magical annual holiday gathering under the stars at the Dawn P. Gober Community Plaza and The Bowl on December 3 from 5-9 p.m. Get free photos with Santa. Shop the holiday market. Enjoy performances by All Stars Performing Arts dancers, Broad St. Concert Band, Players Guild at Sugar Hill, and On The Stage Children’s Theatre. We look forward to seeing you and playing in the “snow” on this special evening in Sugar Hill.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A native of Villa Rica, Georgia, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Durand Byssainthe, a 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home
CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate
Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
cobbcountycourier.com
Ivan Pulinkala, who developed dance program at KSU, named provost
Kennesaw State University posted the following article to its website announcing that Ivan Pulinkala, who is credited with developing KSU’s dance program, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs:. Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named Ivan Pulinkala as provost and senior vice president...
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
