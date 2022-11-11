ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecitymenus.com

Historic Downtown Tallapoosa Welcomes Country Bears Farm Mercantile

Owners Michael Williams and Zack Nettles–who have been in the antique, vintage, and collectibles business for over 35 years–are excited to bring their passion, Country Bears Farm Mercantile to historic downtown Tallapoosa. Both agree, “Shoppers can enjoy shopping our curated collection of modern and vintage home goods, gifts, and seasonal favorites from business owners offering good ol’ hometown service.”
TALLAPOOSA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square Christmas Tree lighting and the arrival of Santa: December 1, 2022

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement about the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting along with the arrival of Santa on Marietta Square:. MARIETTA – Kick off the holiday season with the City’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in conjunction with the arrival of Santa Claus on the Marietta Square on Thursday, December 1st. The fun begins at 4:00PM with performances by local school choruses. The newest addition to the Christmas Tree Lighting Event, “Marietta’s Ugly Sweater Parade” steps off at 4:45PM making the way for Santa’s grand entrance via a City of Marietta firetruck. The lighting of Marietta’s Great Christmas Tree will take place at 6:00PM.
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw’s Day With Santa parade and festival: December 3, 2022

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its annual Day with Santa Parade. Kennesaw, GA (November 14, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 3, with the annual Day with Santa parade and festival, presented by Whataburger. Santa’s...
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Classic Southern Dishes At The Latest Restaurant Opening In Atlanta

You can’t think Southern without automatically thinking southern food. Fried chicken, Mac n’cheese, cornbread and more southern foods are absolutely staples. A new innovative restaurant concept has come to Atlanta just as the months are getting colder. Atlantans prepare to enjoy some warm hot dishes at Cozy Coop opening in Marietta, GA this week.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

DEAL ALERT: Domino’s cuts pizza prices in half for this week only

Domino’s is offering 50% OFF all pizzas at regular menu price, at participating locations. The offer is only available online via the Domino’s site or app. This means you must place your order via the website or the mobile app — you can NOT redeem it by calling in an order or ordering at the store.
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

Frosty Fun in Sugar Hill

The only thing sweeter than a cup of hot cocoa are the holidays in “the sweet city” of Sugar Hill. Let the magic begin…. Don’t miss this magical annual holiday gathering under the stars at the Dawn P. Gober Community Plaza and The Bowl on December 3 from 5-9 p.m. Get free photos with Santa. Shop the holiday market. Enjoy performances by All Stars Performing Arts dancers, Broad St. Concert Band, Players Guild at Sugar Hill, and On The Stage Children’s Theatre. We look forward to seeing you and playing in the “snow” on this special evening in Sugar Hill.
SUGAR HILL, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Villa Rica native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A native of Villa Rica, Georgia, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Durand Byssainthe, a 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
VILLA RICA, GA
wrganews.com

Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday

Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says

ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home

CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: This mystery may be difficult to locate

Today’s Mystery Photo may prove difficult to locate, since there are few clues. Tell us where this piece is located and some of its background. Send your ideas to Elliott@brack.net and tell us where you live. Lawrenceville recognized the recent Mystery Photo: “It’s the Ellis Island registration hall. Three...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Ivan Pulinkala, who developed dance program at KSU, named provost

Kennesaw State University posted the following article to its website announcing that Ivan Pulinkala, who is credited with developing KSU’s dance program, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs:. Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named Ivan Pulinkala as provost and senior vice president...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy