allongeorgia.com
11/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
WJCL
Police give update in landfill search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement on the ongoing search for missing toddler Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared on October 5. Police say he is presumed dead and his mother is the prime suspect, but no charges have been filed. "Today we...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
Hampton County Police seeking information related to deadly shooting
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are searching for information related to a shooting that left two people dead on October 22. Police say that the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Bryant Road in the Estill area of Hampton County. Multiple individuals shot at the crowd […]
Undercover Savannah police car shot Monday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An undercover Savannah Police Department (SPD) vehicle was shot Monday evening. SPD said the officer was driving in the area of 38th and Ott streets around 6 p.m. when their car was shot multiple times. The officer was not injured in the shooting and also did not shoot back at the […]
WJCL
Inaccurate speeding tickets issued from school zone camera in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Months into the new school year, residents in Effingham County are now experiencing major problems with the school zone cameras. Chris Myers, a county resident, has been living near Marlow Elementary for 20 years, and this past October, he received two tickets from the same camera in his neighborhood.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Power Foundation Funds Reading Nooks in Bulloch, More Than $11K in Donations Since 2019
A $2,500 grant from the Georgia Power Foundation, Inc., will help fund more reading nooks in the community for children and continue the corporation’s support of literacy in Bulloch County. Since 2019, the Georgia Power Foundation has donated $11,300 to Bulloch County’s literacy initiatives. The Foundation’s grants are made...
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Bulloch County Annual Night Out brings fun and awareness
Saturday, November 12th, 2022, marked the annual Bulloch County Annual Night Out Against Crime. The festival held at Fair Road Park was filled with free food, games, and more. Many organizations and small businesses participated in the event, including Safe Haven, Wavee Shavee, GBI, the Statesboro Police, Offtrack EnterTRAINment, and The Defending Force.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Yam Grandy Creek, Emanuel County
The name of this creek has always fascinated me and I don’t think there’s agreement on what it means. It’s possibly based on a Native American name but I just can’t find anything about it. I somehow don’t think it’s related to sweet potatoes. A relatively small stream, it rises northwest of Swainsboro and joins the Ohoopee River near Oak Park.
WJCL
Savannah: Car crashes into Taco Bell, causes serious damage to restaurant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A car jumped a curb and slammed into a Savannah Taco Bell on Sunday afternoon. The crash caused serious damage to the restaurant. It happened at around noon at the Taco Bell off of Skidaway Road, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash left a...
Man charged with allegedly breaking into Bluffton home, inappropriately touching minor
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Bluffton man is behind bars after breaking into a home and inappropriately touching a minor. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office(BCSO), on Oct. 26, deputies were called to a home in the 890 block of Fording Island Road in Bluffton after an occupant was awakened by a strange […]
Search for Quinton Simon’s remains to resume Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Stormy weather put a halt to the search to find the remains of a Chatham County toddler who vanished more than a month ago. Authorities say agents will pick back up combing through the landfill and looking for any signs of Quinton Simon’s body on Monday. It has been 37 days […]
wtoc.com
Boat crash causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a boat is causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
WTGS
Multiple arrests made following deadly double shooting in Hazelhurst, GBI reports
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four Jeff Davis County teenagers have been charged in a mid-October killing that police believe was gang-driven, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI arrested and charged Daimon Smith, 18, of Hazlehurst, with felony murder, two counts of...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dirt Road, Jenkins County
I rarely meet an old dirt road I don’t like, and this one, punctuated by a dairy silo, is no exception. Even on an otherwise gloomy day, there’s nothing that says Georgia any better to me. Post navigation. ← Johnson Chapel Baptist Church, Jenkins County Yam Grandy Creek,...
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
