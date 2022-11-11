ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care

Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday

Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach

It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday

The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
Justin Fields Nominated for Second-Straight FedEx Ground Player

Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One...
