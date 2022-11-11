Read full article on original website
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act: OpinionJason MortonChicago, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Dallas Cowboys deserve to lose, but this time Mike McCarthy should blast those refs
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care
Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Aaron Rodgers appeared to yell a loud F-bomb at Matt LaFleur after awful two-minute drill
Aaron Rodgers is having a bad 2022. His Green Bay Packers were 3-6 coming into Week 10 and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. His 89.0 passer rating is the lowest of his career, as are his 232 passing yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass attempt.
Bears Lose Interception Thanks to Terrible Call by Referees
The referees are at it again.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach
It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bears' Matt Eberflus: Jack Sanborn Interception ‘Game Changer' for Growth
How one play was 'game changer' for Sanborn's growth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn impressed his coaches and teammates with a solid performance in his first NFL start against the Dolphins last week. Start No. 2 was even better. Sanborn continued to show that he knows what...
NFL World Praying For JuJu Smith-Schuster On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver appeared to get knocked out following a huge hit on a pass attempt in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. It didn't look good. "Looks like JuJu...
An angry Bill Cowher explained why he thinks the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday is a 'disgrace'
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Raiders later today in Las Vegas and they will do so with their new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, taking them into battle for the first time since his surprising hiring last Monday. Saturday, of course, has only been a coach at the high...
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
As Justin Fields Ascends, Bears Should Prioritize Winning Over Draft Slot
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With...
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
The Cowboys will land superstar Bijan Robinson, the University of Texas running back, in the 2023 NFL Draft, mocks one site.
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
Justin Fields Nominated for Second-Straight FedEx Ground Player
Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One...
