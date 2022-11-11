Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga: TV, stream, game time
We’re less than 48 hours away from the start of the biggest game of the non-conference slate for head coach Chris Beard and No. 11 ranked Texas basketball. On Nov. 16, Texas will host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the shiny new Moody Center in Austin.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys early prediction and odds for Week 11
In a showdown with one of the best teams in the NFC, will the Minnesota Vikings find a way to get a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11?. Off to their best start to a season in more than a decade, the Minnesota Vikings proved their doubters wrong this past Sunday when they escaped with a win in their road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. For Week 11, the Vikings must find a way to keep their momentum going when they host a talented Dallas Cowboys team inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
More than 30 vehicles vandalized in Fort Worth overnight, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that took place overnight Wednesday in Fort Worth, with more than 30 tires either slashed or flattened. "We are generating a report with more than 30 vehicles vandalized having their tires flattened or cut," Fort Worth police...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
Man charged with trying to use credit cards from lost wallet
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bastrop man was arrested in Midland this week after investigators said he allegedly tried to use credit cards that didn’t belong to him. Logan Reese Crosby, 32, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 8, officers with […]
