Princess Diaries sequel is in the works at Disney – but will Anne Hathaway return?
Fans of hectic Mustang rides, etiquette lessons and Anne Hathaway, rejoice! Another Princess Diaries film is on the way from Disney.Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing a script for a third film in the franchise, which is thought to be a sequel to the films starring Hathaway, as opposed to a reboot.According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Hathaway does not yet have a deal to reprise her role, but it is hoped she will sign up to the project once it moves beyond script stage.The actor has, however, voiced her enthusiasm for the idea of a third...
Jake Gyllenhaal opens up about what family means to him
Jake Gyllenhaal has opened up about how he feels about family and that he is at a stage in his life where family is “not everything to me, but it’s pretty damn close”.The actor added that there is “always something to learn” from family, no matter how “fraught or joyous” the relationships are.Gyllenhaal, 41, will star in the forthcoming Disney animated movie Strange World, which follows the story of a legendary family of explorers.Starring alongside Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White, the film will explore relationships between three generations of men, as well as themes of family and legacy.Gyllenhaal said...
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
As he turns 85 next month, Robert plans to pursue a master’s degree and research ways of living better with Alzheimer's disease.
Warhol nephew auctions two early works by pop art visionary
Two early Andy Warhol paintings were sold at auction in New York on Tuesday by the family of the pop art visionary, the first in a series of little-known works that will reach the art market, his nephew told AFP. The 1948 self-portrait "Nosepicker 1: Why Pick on Me" went for $491,400 including fees, while "Living Room," also from 1948, sold for $315,000 at a sale organized by New York's Phillips. According to his nephew Warhola, who kept the "a" in the family name, the works sold on Tuesday may interest collectors "who own a lot of Warhol, and they have to fill out their collection with something very early."
