Bronx, NY

Mom’s boyfriend eyed for hiding gun in NYC kindergartner’s backpack

By Joe Marino, Georgett Roberts, Mark Lungariello
New York Post
 4 days ago

A man dating the mom of a kindergartner who was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx school is being eyed for hiding the firearm in the kid’s backpack, police sources said Friday.

The 44-year-old — an alleged gangbanger with a lengthy rap sheet — is a person of interest in the incident, according to sources.

On Thursday, his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child went to Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School apparently unknowingly carrying the weapon , sources said.

The boyfriend is a reputed member of the 9-Trey gang with 32 arrests on his record — and he was a suspect in a 2019 fatal shooting, according to sources. It’s not clear how long he has dated the child’s 28-year-old mother.

The man had not been charged as of Friday.

Cops are looking into whether a gun found in a 6-year old’s backpack was hidden there by the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
It wasn’t clear how the gun was found, but sources previously told The Post that the kid found the firearm and turned it over to officials. School officials said a teacher found the weapon “within the first few minutes of school.”

“Our staff acted quickly today to ensure everyone’s safety and communicate with our families and the proper authorities,” a school rep said in a statement on Thursday.

Boys Prep is listed among the top 25% of public schools in the state, according to school data.

The school was set to schedule a town hall meeting after the incident — but no date had been set as of Friday. Parents told The Post they planned to attend, hoping to have a slew of questions answered.

“I want to know what happened and what are they going to do after a kid went in the school with a gun that easily,” said one parent, who declined to give his name. “What other precautionary measures are [they] going to take that it does not happen again?”

“Will my son be safe?” he went on. “Did somebody put it in his bag? Was it loaded? Is this kid going to be still attending school? I need answers.”

Cynthia Smith
4d ago

Went to all the trouble of getting this child into this school only to date a bad guy who might costs this child his school.

