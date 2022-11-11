ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Just
3d ago

they don't even know who pulled the trigger so how can they say there's no threat to the public, that person could start firing again soon

MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.

On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy

Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
