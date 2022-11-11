Read full article on original website
Leon Just
3d ago
they don't even know who pulled the trigger so how can they say there's no threat to the public, that person could start firing again soon
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
Police believe armed suspect on the loose is still in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are still searching for a man on the loose in Muskegon County that allegedly attacked a sheriff’s deputy while being questioned about a stolen vehicle. The suspect, 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to police, and has...
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Grand Rapids Police have a man in custody after a multi hour stand-off; K-9 injured
Police say the incident started just before 8:00 p.m. on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening. Officers were attempting to locate a suspect who was wanted for a previous assault when they saw the suspect run into a residence on the 1300 block of Leonard St NW. Police say...
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
GRPD: Two arrests made in recovery of stolen car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are responding to an incident on State Street, in the area of Cherry Street and Washington Street. On Monday afternoon, police say they recovered a stolen vehicle near State Street around 4:30 pm. Police also told FOX 17 that two arrests were...
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
GRPD: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting late Saturday night.
Suspect arrested, K9 injured after hours-long barricade in NW Grand Rapids
The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning. Police negotiated for over six hours through the night.
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Anti-depressant drugs found in deceased toddler likely enough to kill adult, medical examiner says
KENTWOOD, MI -- The level of anti-depressant drugs found in a toddler who died in June would have been enough possibly to kill an adult, a medical examiner testified. Dr. Stephen Cohle, chief medical examiner for Kent County, testified Monday, Nov. 14 about drugs found in the blood of 17-month-old Kaiden Noah Wood.
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
48-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Holland Charter Township (Holland Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street at 8:45 p.m. The officials reported that a man was riding a mini-bike and had pulled out of a private property with no headlights on. He did not yield to a pickup truck that was headed south.
Muskegon County Sheriff: Man considered armed, dangerous on the run
Deputies with the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man named Randy Rinard, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Muskegon man on the run after assaulting deputy
Sheriff’s Office says Randy Rinard is armed and dangerous. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s office says it is looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say a deputy had approached 45-year-old Randy Rinard around 3:00 Saturday under suspicion that Rinard was driving a stolen car.
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
Part-time Kent County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shoots self in hand
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 71-year-old part-time Kent County sheriff’s deputy had a minor wound after he accidentally shot himself in the hand during firearms training. The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the department’s indoor training range. Sheriff’s officials described the man’s injury as...
