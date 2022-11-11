Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman out for Jaguars game, while a KC running back is questionable

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman — after not missing a game for injury in his four NFL seasons — won’t play Sunday because of an abdominal ailment.

Hardman missed his third straight practice Friday, with coach Andy Reid reporting afterward that the receiver’s affliction was “still bothering him.” About an hour after Reid spoke, the Chiefs officially listed Hardman as “out” on their injury report .

The Chiefs also listed running back Jerick McKinnon as “questionable” with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries. McKinnon had a limited practice Friday after fully going through drills on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Hardman sitting out potentially opens up opportunities for a pair of young receivers.

That includes second-round rookie Skyy Moore, who was in for 26% of the team’s snaps last week while going without a reception for a second straight contest.

Kadarius Toney — acquired two weeks ago in a trade with the New York Giants — also could see extra time. He was in for nine snaps during his Chiefs debut against Tennessee last week, catching two passes for 12 yards.

“We did add a couple more (plays) in for Toney, so we’ll see how that part goes,” Reid said. “And then we’ve got the other guys. Skyy can jump in and play the different spots. We should be OK.”

Jody Fortson also could help make up for Hardman’s absence. The tight end missed last week’s game with a quad injury and illness but logged three full practices this week.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury, returned to a full go Friday.