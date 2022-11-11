ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Colorado prediction: Why the Buffaloes may be tougher than expected

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
 4 days ago

The No. 8 USC Trojans are heavy favorites against the visiting Colorado Buffaloes in this Pac-12 matchup on Friday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s college football pick tonight:

Colorado (+34.5) over USC ( BetMGM )

If not now, never. The Trojans will put up 50 or so and quarterback Caleb Williams will continue climbing the Heisman Trophy rankings.

But a defense allowing an average of 5.8 yards per play (ranked 95th) makes it difficult to envision USC running the table.

