ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The ocean makes its case for better treatment in this unique immersive show in Miami

By Helena Alonso Paisley
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwkRO_0j7hEsq100

The telltale brown dots on the map of Miami-Dade’s coastline don’t lie. According to a recent Blue Water Task Force report, enterococcus bacteria levels were dangerously high at four of Miami-Dade’s beaches. In layman’s terms, that means there are too much feces in the water. It was not always this way.

The ocean, if we bother to listen, has a message for us.

Here to convey that message is “Ocean Filibuster,” a work of multimedia immersive theater playing Saturday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 20 inside the Carnival Studio Theatre at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pQjlz_0j7hEsq100
Actress Jennifer Kidwell in PearlDamour’s “Ocean Filibuster,” a work of multimedia immersive theater. (Photo courtesy of Maggie Hall) Pin Lim

PearlDamour, the Brooklyn-based creative duo made up of director Katie Pearl and writer Lisa D’Amour, envision an imaginary showdown between the Ocean and a fictional World Senate that wants to cut her down to size, thus making room for—you guessed it—more people and more of their stuff.

The action takes place at the Senate’s international chambers, where Mr. Majority is lobbying. In his view, according to Pearl, the Ocean is “dangerous and sick and needing to be tamed” and he wants to ship her off the planet. After all, wouldn’t it be great to be able to just hop into your car and drive from Hialeah to Havana?

As Mr. Majority argues his case, the Ocean arrives to give her defense, making her entrance on a mound of trash. The kicker is that both Mr. Majority and Ocean are embodied by one actor, OBIE-winning performer Jennifer Kidwell.

A graduate of Philadelphia’s Pig Iron School, Kidwell is well-versed in the rigors of experimental, physical theater. Critics often praise both her acting chops and her onstage charisma. She recently appeared in the Tony-nominated “Fat Ham” at New York’s The Public Theater and this October premiered the comedy “Those with 2 Clocks” at Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oESWi_0j7hEsq100
Jennifer Kidwell morphs between the roles of the Ocean and Mr. Majority, who is lobbying the World Senate to shrink the oceans down to a “more manageable size” in “Ocean Filibuster.” (Photo courtesy of Pin Lim, Forest Photography) Pin Lim

“Jenn just loves a performance challenge,” says D’Amour, “and what a challenge it is to play these two roles. The piece is not that long, but it really is quite demanding.”

The actor morphs from one character to the other in transformations that are subtle but compelling.

“It’s a jacket coming on and off, sometimes it’s glasses coming on and off . . . it’s very slippery and sneaky,” according to D’Amour.

Whether the Ocean fascinates you or frightens you, audiences learn in this show how crucial it is to our survival on this planet. If you enjoy breathing, thank the ocean, which produces more than half of our oxygen. Hungry? The ocean is the primary source of protein for a third of the world’s population. Finally, oceans are a critical carbon sink, sequestering in their depths the carbon dioxide we humans so busily produce on Terra Firm. In that regard, Pearl says that the ocean “is a little bit of a human enabler because we’re putting all this carbon into the air and the ocean is just taking care of it—until it can’t anymore.”

Although the work’s subject matter is about as serious as a heart attack, Pearl says that the show can nevertheless be “abstract and experimental and playful,” often using music to convey its message. The wildly creative New York composer Sxip Shirey, who turns to everything from electronics to found objects in order to create rhythm and melody, explores many different musical genres in “Ocean Filibuster.”

“There’s one song that feels like a faux patriotic anthem, one feels like a ballad, one feels like a straight-up pop song, one has a little bit of a sort of a punk energy to it,” D’Amour says. “We don’t call it a musical because it doesn’t have a traditional musical structure, but there’s song throughout.”

Here in Miami, singers Tyle Hooker, Nikita Orlhac, Kevin Martinez, Caterina Petti, Gabriella Villalobos, all BFA opera students from New World School of the Arts, join Kidwell on stage and do much of the singing. In flowing, pleated costumes designed by award-winning Serbian costumer Olivera Gajic, the chorus looks like they could have just stepped off a winning float from Key West’s Fantasy Fest. Gajic fashioned their fanciful headpieces from water bottles that were heated, melted and stretched to form elaborate coronas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h53Af_0j7hEsq100
The Ocean Choir enters in costumes and headdresses designed by award-winning Serbian costumer Olivera Gajic in “Ocean Filibuster” in a photo from the American Repertory Theater Production. The headpieces are fashioned from heated and stretched plastic water bottles. (Photo courtesy of Maggie Hall)

The show also uses expansive video with animated, hand-drawn images that aim to create a sense of wonder and to allow the audience to experience the ocean not from above the water, but from within. ” ‘The Ocean,’ D’Amour says, “hypnotizes the audience into thinking that they are a deep-sea fish . . . I just wanted the audience to feel immersed, to be able to get taken to places that they would never get a chance to go.”

The intermission is a hands-on affair, where theater-goers will be able to playfully embody and imagine some of the concepts the piece discusses. “It’s a combo of, like, science concepts and whimsy and wonder,” D’Amour says.

There are games that were designed by Ph.D. students from The Girguis Laboratory, a lab at Harvard University that investigates all manner of astonishing deep-sea critters. If you could have your brain redistributed, one game asks, would you put in each of your extremities, as does the octopus with its independently “thinking” tentacles, or would you, perhaps, prefer it in your stomach? The Ocean Conservancy and the University of Miami’s Rescue-a-Reef scientists helped develop the Coral Reef “Thrive or Die” game, with crocheted corals by yarn artist Debora Rosental, sculpture by the Miami Dade College Earth Ethics Institute and 3-D printing by the college’s Makers Lab.

This week, for the first time, the UN Climate Change Conference will have an Ocean Pavilion at the delegations-only Blue Zone. Scientists recognize that it will take a diverse array of voices to find solutions to the crises our oceans face.

With “Ocean Filibuster,” PearlDamour has made itself part of this vital conversation.

WHAT: Live Arts Miami’s EcoCultura series presents PearlDamour’s “Ocean Filibuster”

WHERE: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

WHEN : Opens 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 with matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20

TICKETS: $45, $10 discount with promo code WAVES valid Nov. 12 and 13

INFORMATION :305-949-6722 or arshtcenter.org

ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit source of dance, visual arts, music and performing arts news.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamionthecheap.com

Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend

This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season

People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Enter ‘Hamilton’ lottery for $10 tickets in Fort Lauderdale

Popular Broadway show “Hamilton” offers a lottery for select seats at an impressive and enticing discount. Enter the lottery for an opportunity to purchase tickets for $10 for the hit production November 22 to December 11, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale. Regular prices for the musical are about $49...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Travel Maven

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

All the New Luxe (and Super-Luxe!) Hotels Opening in Miami

Sunshine, ocean views and construction cranes: You’d be hard pressed to go a day in Miami without seeing at least two of the three. And the latter, it could be said, is the result of the prior. It’s the sunshine and ocean views that turned Miami into one of the country’s most popular cities to visit, live, work and party — and the millions of people drawn here need places to spend the night.
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Miami and Ukrainian city are now 'Sister Cities'

“We can live without light. We can live without water, but we can't live without freedom,” said Galyna Serdyuk, a pediatrician from Ukraine who is now living in the U.S. with temporary protected status. “I’m very thankful for [the United States], for every inch of help to my country, to defend my country.”
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
40K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy