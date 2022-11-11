If you got a parking ticket on campus on Election Day, don't pay it

CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
Holiday season is approaching quickly, and with it, the season of giving. The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts and Greater Lansing Food Bank are getting ahead of the curve with a holiday food drive running until Tuesday.This year's food drive is the first partnership between the two organizations. To solicit donations, every person who donates will be entered into a raffle for a variety of prizes - such as pottery pieces made at the center.Brady Broderick, the corporate and community giving specialist at Greater Lansing Food Bank, said this food drive comes at a crucial time for...
It is no secret that Michigan State University is overrun with squirrels. If you look to the left, to the right, up at the trees and down at your feet, a squirrel is more than likely to be spotted. Hosting six types of squirrel species, MSU is considered to have one of the higher and more diverse squirrel populations in the nation - as most campuses have only one or two types. The question remains, however: Should we be welcoming our furry friends, or should we fear their overconfidence?MSU research scientist Adia Sovie, who completed her dissertation on fox squirrel and gray squirrel...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Nov. 10. The museum will be hosting a range of public programs in order to commemorate the museum's history throughout the month of November. The museum's events are free and open to the public. The programs are geared toward families, students and the greater Lansing community. Museum Interim Director Steven Bridges said a main focus of the anniversary celebration is an exhibition of Zaha Hadid's work - the architect of the building. "This whole year has really been focused on a number of special initiatives for us," Bridges said. "We...
On Sunday, November 13th, MSU's Pavilion for Agriculture hosted Lansing Model Railroad Club's, or LMRC, annual model train show and sale. The club has been hosting the show every November since it was established in 1955. Originally, the club and show operated in an out-of-use passenger train station in Lansing.Kurt Wilson has been attending LMRC shows for more than a decade, ever since he revisited his childhood love of trains. He's particularly interested in building complex layouts; at his home he has an O-scale layout that can run up to six trains at once.Organizers estimated that there were between 2,700 and...
For the past two months, controversy has shrouded MSU's Board of Trustees, president and administration. In that time, trustees have been publicly criticized for a lack of transparency, violating their code of ethics and failing to comply with Title IX certification requirements. Several university governing bodies voted no confidence in the Board of Trustees and the events that led to the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley Jr.As the top levels of MSU have publicly crumbled, so have student perceptions of the university. The controversies have caused psychology sophomore Jonathan Castro's trust in MSU to dwindle. "If they can't really handle...
On Sunday, the Black Student Alliance, or BSA, hosted the 50th annual Black Power Rally at The Wharton Center. The rally featured performances by several student organizations. The rally is a tradition that first began in 1972. It has brought the MSU Black community together to both celebrate Black culture and give voice to issues that the community faces, all through sketches, song and dance. The theme of the event was 'The Blackprint: Our culture can not be canceled.' It honors the significance of Black culture throughout history and in the present day. Black culture was celebrated throughout the event through awards given out...
Michigan State University physicians are encouraging members of the university and East Lansing community to get their influenza shot and take other safety precautions as flu season sets in.After two winters of being protected from flu season by mask mandates and physical distancing, experts say this season might see more cases as our immune systems are reintroduced to the virus."We were so protected the last few years from other circulating viruses that our immune systems may not be ready to protect us from many viruses - including influenza," MSU physician Dr. Michael Brown said.This season's influenza immunization protects against four...
Michigan State University students have been waiting in line for hours at the East Lansing City Clerk's satellite office inside Brody Hall to register to vote with their East Lansing address and cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. Here is the scene at the Brody Hall right now where students have been waiting for up to 4 hours to get registered and vote. Volunteers have been handing out food and drinks to the people in line.Polls closed at 8:00 pm. It is now 10:30. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/TlH5jxKVOz— bella (@bellajxhnson) November 9, 2022 MSU psychology freshman and first-time voter...
The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
Host Griffin Wiles and business reporter Wendy Guzman discuss the bars of East Lansing. Wiles and Guzman go in-depth about their experience with the bars so far.This week on the Dinner Table podcast:"The Dinner Table" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Griffin WilesGuest(s): Wendy GuzmanEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone, Claire GrantArticle Referenced: Nightlife Guide: The unique personalities of East Lansing's bars
For the first time in two years, MSU hosted its annual Global Festival at the Union: A long-standing tradition at MSU that serves as an educational celebration of different countries and cultures from around the world.The festival is free to anyone in the community who wants to learn about cultures that differ from their own. The event was complete with live performances of singing, dancing, traditional dance and martial arts."We give international students the stage to share their culture, things about their home countries or regions," communications and community outreach coordinator for the Office of International Students and Scholars Joy...
East Lansing residents and out-of-state Michigan State University students say they haven't received their absentee ballots months after requesting them.Political science sophomore and first-time voter Jeanette Dompreh is not registered to vote in Michigan so she requested an absentee ballot from her hometown - Beverly, Ill.That was a month ago and Dompreh's ballot hasn't arrived yet. "I'm not sure what I'm gonna do honestly," Dompreh said. "I'm just worried that it's not gonna get here in time ... I don't want to miss out on (the election) just because I didn't get the ballot in time." Dompreh said the process...
On Tuesday, Michigan voters cast their ballots in favor of Proposal 1, the constitutional amendment winning with 65 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press. This adds a constitutional amendment requiring financial disclosures from state officeholders and changes the way term limits work. Also passing was Proposal 2, winning 59 percent of the vote, which expands Michiganders' access to the ballot.With the passage of Proposal 1, term limits will now change in Michigan - previously, state lawmakers could serve a total of 14 years in the state legislature as long eight of those years were spent in the...
As election day moves forward, Michigan State students fill Brody Square to register and reregister to vote on campus. On-campus polling locations saw a steady stream of voters throughout the early afternoon.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that college students could register to vote on their college campuses, using their student housing addresses, in 2019. Hundreds of MSU students have taken advantage of this opportunity and are voting at one of four on-campus polling locations.Sophomore Emma Mehan voted for the August primaries in her hometown and joined the line in Brody to reregister with her temporary address to be...
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Students made their way into Brody Hall on Tuesday morning to begin casting their ballots in one of the most critical midterm elections in decades.Various groups on campus have been working since the start of the semester to help turn out greater numbers of students at the polls. Brody Hall was also the site of early voting, and students were able to register with the East Lansing City Clerk's Office on campus. Biochemistry freshman Aaron Jafri, who decided to utilize the early voting system for his first election as an eligible voter, said that he was satisfied with the candidates available...
Michigan's midterm election brought on a record in voter turnout. At Brody Hall on campus, students stood in line for upwards of four hours line to register in their college town and cast their vote. "It was really amazing (to see the turnout) because our generation is the largest and most diverse, and yet people don't really turn out to vote," political theory and constitutional democracy junior Eva Leveckis said. "Seeing a lot of college students voting was really exciting."History education junior Alivia Young said that the turnout and the long lines, gave her better hope for the younger generation...
MSU alumni Andreina Rosa and Bobby Ficklin Jr. are lawyers by trade, but they will soon be able to add "children's book author" and "podcast co-host" to their professional resumes.When Rosa and Ficklin met in 2010, they were both attending the MSU College of Law. Now, Rosa lives in New York and Ficklin lives in Lansing. Both have since established their own firms, but they have remained great friends. They recently became business partners: penning a children's book and making plans to produce a podcast.The name of the book? "Where's the Poop." It will be released on Nov. 15.The short...
