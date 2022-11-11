Patricia Longlois's passing on Friday, November 11, 2022 has been publicly announced by Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie, LA. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on November 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., ending at 8:00 p.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Service, on November 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Visitation, on November 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., ending at 9:45 a.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Funeral service, on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Burial, on November 16, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery, 104 Echo St., Echo.

BUNKIE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO