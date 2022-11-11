ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avoyellestoday.com

Patricia Longlois, Bunkie

Patricia Longlois's passing on Friday, November 11, 2022 has been publicly announced by Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie, LA. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on November 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., ending at 8:00 p.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Service, on November 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Visitation, on November 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., ending at 9:45 a.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Funeral service, on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Melancon Funeral Home, 108 N. Lexington Ave., Bunkie, LOUISIANA. Burial, on November 16, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery, 104 Echo St., Echo.
BUNKIE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Van Roy Sandifer, Sr., 86, Bunkie native

Van Roy Sandifer, Sr., age 86, of Cedar Creek, Texas, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas, surrounded by his family. Van Roy "Sandy" was born January 18, 1936, in Bunkie, Louisiana, to Georgie Rae Sandifer and Sarah Margaret Davis Sandifer. He attended schools in Ball and Bunkie, Louisiana.
CEDAR CREEK, TX
avoyellestoday.com

Kayette St Romain, 65, Mansura

Funeral services for Mrs. Kayette Roy St. Romain will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Christin Family Worship Center in Mansura with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will be held in the Christian Family Cemetery in Mansura. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MANSURA, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Tiffiny Ducote, 43, Marksville

Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Tiffiny Joy Ducote will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy