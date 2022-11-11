ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KXRM

A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears

I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
COLORADO STATE
thecatalystnews.com

What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado

November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light

Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

