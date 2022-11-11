Read full article on original website
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
Go Snow Tubing and Sledding at Night at These Colorado Locations
Snow tubing is back in Colorado for the winter of 2022-2023. While world-class skiing is what Colorado is known for, many ski resorts and communities have also created some great places to sled and snow tub down the slopes. What's even cooler is that there are several places here in...
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October, 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
A BIG cool down and a few snow chances are on the way next week
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rather seasonal and quiet weekend we’re expecting more active weather to start next week including a big cool-down for southern Colorado. Sunday night, a system moving over the mountains will bring snow to the southern mountains, parts of the southern plains, and I-25. Portions of the Sangre de Cristos and […]
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities
Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
KDVR.com
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
thecatalystnews.com
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light
Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
