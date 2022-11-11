ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha officials say vacant house is total loss after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire Saturday night is under investigation by the Omaha Fire Department. Crews went to a home near North 18th Street and declared a working fire after seeing smoke and flames. It’s reported the home was empty at the time and the...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Police: Missing woman found and safe, returned home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who was reported missing last week has been found and reported safe. Bellevue police said Sunday that the 68-year-old woman was found Sunday afternoon and returned to her home according to the release. Officials say she was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha man wakes up from smoke in kitchen fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a nightmare many of us have had. Dozing off after a long day and forgetting you left something cooking on the stove. That’s what the Omaha Fire Department said happened at a house in a residential neighborhood on the corner of North 39th & Bedford.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Snow tests at Mt. Crescent

Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday. Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Updated: 11 hours ago. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln men in hospital after early morning accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car accident that put two men in the hospital. LPD said officers were dispatched to the intersection of 70th St. and O St. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a reported motor vehicle accident. Officers said a white Ford Escape was...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

City of Lincoln proposes changes to floodplain regulations, a process critics say must first be balanced with other flood-mitigation efforts

In a long-simmering debate over how best to protect Lincoln from floods, one thing everybody agrees on is this: Lincoln is wetter than it used to be. Lincoln’s federal floodplain maps are based on rainfall totals from 1961, and in 2014 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration gathered new historical data that confirmed a sobering reality: Lincoln’s weather patterns have changed over the past half-century. The city is wetter in the winter and spring, drier in the summer.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday. Election 2022: Ballot counting continues in Douglas County. Results are expected on Friday. One dead and seven injured when a gunman opened fire at an after-hours house party at the corner of 34th and Ames Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln food truck target of multiple thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln restaurant and food truck duo that’s known for giving back is now asking the public for help following a string of thefts from the truck. Muchachos owner Nick Maestas said in the past few weeks they have been the target of multiple thefts.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LFR faces the elements, obstacles during two-alarm house fire Sunday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue had their hands full battling a two-alarm house fire in the south-central part of the city Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m., east of 40th & A Streets. Crist says that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish, as well. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 Killed, 7 Hurt at Shooting

OMAHA, NE

