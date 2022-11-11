Read full article on original website
Related
19 People Shared Their Theories On Why Adults Have Less Fun With Age, And It Really Says A Lot About Society™️
"Growing up isn't the problem, forgetting is." — The Little Prince
19 Things Homeowners Realized All Too Late That They Completely Despise About Their Houses
"My next house will be nowhere near a school. I live close to five different schools, and if I want to go anywhere around pickup or drop-off time, it’s an absolute nightmare. I don’t even have kids, but those drop-off/pickup lanes are the bane of my existence."
Comments / 0