Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer Says These 6 Cyclical ‘Smokestack' Stocks May Be Worth Owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors...
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally Through Mid-December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the market's current rally could last through the middle of next month. Cramer said that the likely impending Santa Claus rally, seasonal gains in the stock market during the winter holiday period, could set the market up for a sustained run. CNBC's Jim...
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown Scrutinizes Banking Fees as Consumers Struggle With Inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
British Government to Usher in New Era of Austerity in Effort to Restore Market Confidence
Hunt is expected to announce tax rises and spending cuts totaling between £50 billion ($58.85 billion) and £60 billion per year as he tries to plug a substantial hole in the country's public finances. The Bank of England has projected that the U.K. is at the beginning of...
Hong Kong Stocks Up 3% as Tech Stocks Rise; China's Activity Data Disappoints
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Tuesday following the meeting between its president Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 3.62%, lifted by the Hang Seng Tech index that climbed 6.81%. In mainland China,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Walmart — Shares of retailer Walmart jumped 6.54% after reporting quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raising its forward guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 on $152.81 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 and $147.75 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Deglobalization Is Not an Option for Any One of Us, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have taken a united stance on continuing to work with China, but also remain committed to diversification. But diversification, Scholz said, is not decoupling and understanding this at a time when concepts such as "nearshoring," deglobalization and self-sufficiency are...
