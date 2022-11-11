Dr. John R. Rice, 93, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Fellowship Home following a period of declining health. He was born on December 28, 1928, in Olean, New York to the late Forest Leland and Belle Frances Nagel Rice. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the time of the Korean War. Dr. Rice received his PhD from Florida State University in June 1962 and was a retired professor from Valdosta State University where he taught early childhood development for 30 years. He was a member of the Valdosta/Lowndes County Retired Educators where he served in various posts, including secretary/treasurer, and was a life member of the American Legion. Dr. Rice was a member of First United Methodist Church.

