Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Dr. John R. Rice
Dr. John R. Rice, 93, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Fellowship Home following a period of declining health. He was born on December 28, 1928, in Olean, New York to the late Forest Leland and Belle Frances Nagel Rice. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the time of the Korean War. Dr. Rice received his PhD from Florida State University in June 1962 and was a retired professor from Valdosta State University where he taught early childhood development for 30 years. He was a member of the Valdosta/Lowndes County Retired Educators where he served in various posts, including secretary/treasurer, and was a life member of the American Legion. Dr. Rice was a member of First United Methodist Church.
valdostatoday.com
Donnie Flowers
Donnie Flowers, 69, of Lake Park, Echols County, GA, went to be with the lord at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, November 11, 2022. Born in Brundidge, Alabama on February 2, 1953, He was the son of the late Rubin and Lavelia Ashberry Flowers. He was a Pentacostal. Donnie had worked as a block machine operator before his disability. Donnie was passionate about fishing, his favorite spot was St. George Island, he loved his family and especially his grandchildren.
valdostatoday.com
VSU celebrates 234th Commencement Ceremony
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate more than 1,000 students graduating during the 234th Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 234th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The schedule of events is as...
valdostatoday.com
Gloria Astrid Meer
Gloria Astrid Meer, 88, of Adel, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Born in Atlanta to the late Ashby & Ada Belle Lovett Rucker, she had lived in this area for the past 34 years. Gloria graduated with a bachelor degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Following graduation, she went to work with the United States Government working in consulates in various countries around the world. She was also an accomplished artist, painting and sculpting numerous works. Mrs. Meer was of the Jewish faith.
valdostatoday.com
VSU announces College of the Arts Excellence Award recipient
VALDOSTA – VSU announces Taylor Marie Gray as the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts. Taylor Marie Gray of Valdosta, Georgia, is the recipient of the Fall 2022 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the College of the Arts at Valdosta State University.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
valdostatoday.com
LCS selected for GaLEADS evaluation pilot
ATLANTA – The Lowndes County Schools System was selected by the GaDOE to participate in a new teacher evaluation system pilot. The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession.
valdostatoday.com
Search launched for new Lowndes football Head Coach
LOWNDES – Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations. Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations. All interested parties may submit a confidential expression of interest directly to the superintendent using the following link https://bit.ly/LHSfootballcoach which can also be found on the home page of Lowndes County Schools, scroll down to the header “What’s Happening.”
valdostatoday.com
VPD holds Open Testing hiring event for Law Enforcement
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to join the Law Enforcement team. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6pm at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Tree Fest brings holiday fun for the family
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Fest will feature festive Christmas trees and holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy. The Exchange Club of Valdosta presents Valdosta Tree Fest on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10am until 5pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. Valdosta Tree Fest is for the whole family to view festively decorated trees and enjoy some holiday treats while listening to music. There will be a silent auction and Santa Claus.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes makes head football coaching change
LOWNDES – The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has relieved Zach Grage of his football Coach/Director duties. The Lowndes County Schools Athletic Department has decided to move in another direction in the leadership of the football program. Dr. Shawn Haralson has made the decision to relieve Zach Grage of his Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations duties. This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately.
valdostatoday.com
Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
Comments / 0