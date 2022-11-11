Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening
The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.
McMillan Was Lights Out, During and After the Game at Autzen
The Husky wide receiver watched the power go out while he was in mid-interview.
Yardbarker
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon
The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
What Kalen DeBoer said after Washington beat Oregon Ducks
No. 25 Washington defeated No. 6 Oregon 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalen DeBoer recapped the Huskies’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of DeBoer’s postgame press conference. KALEN DeBOER. On the significance of the win…. “I know it’s just huge. It’s about these guys...
Instant reactions from Oregon's shocking loss at home to rival Washington
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks put up nearly 600 yards of offense, they scored 24 second-half points, and averaged over 7 yards per play Saturday against bitter rival Washington. They also lost the game 37-34, the second time the Ducks have lost a home game to the Huskies in the last three games played at Autzen Stadium.
realdawghuskies.com
Reviewing Kaila’s Keys to Washington Beating Oregon
The Washington Huskies went into Eugene, Oregon and dropped the 6th-ranked Ducks 37-34. Before the game RealDawg.com’s Kaila Olin looked at 3 keys to victory. Key Number 1: Take Advantage of an Explosive Passing Offense. Kaila Said, “Oregon is one of the worst in all of FBS in terms...
750thegame.com
What’s next for Oregon, Oregon State basketball
While many northwest sports fans are keyed in on football, college basketball is underway in Oregon. The Oregon Ducks men (1-1) have a lone game this week, hosting Montana State on Tuesday. That game is at 6pm at Matthew Knight Arena. Kelly Graves’ women’s team is 2-0 and has their lone game of the week tonight, hosting the Southern Jaguars.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
Short-Handed Huskies Turn to Freshman to Avert Upset
Newcomer Keyon Menifield scores team-high 21 points in UW's 75-67 victory over North Florida.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools
U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
Mass tech layoff could spell disaster for Seattle
After Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and Amazon announced a hiring freeze, many are asking how the tech industry is contracting so heavily and how it could affect a tech hub like Seattle. On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Ursula Reutin and guest host Spike O’Neill talked about the layoffs and...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Comments / 2