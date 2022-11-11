ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon

The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
The Oregonian

What Kalen DeBoer said after Washington beat Oregon Ducks

No. 25 Washington defeated No. 6 Oregon 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalen DeBoer recapped the Huskies’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of DeBoer’s postgame press conference. KALEN DeBOER. On the significance of the win…. “I know it’s just huge. It’s about these guys...
realdawghuskies.com

Reviewing Kaila’s Keys to Washington Beating Oregon

The Washington Huskies went into Eugene, Oregon and dropped the 6th-ranked Ducks 37-34. Before the game RealDawg.com’s Kaila Olin looked at 3 keys to victory. Key Number 1: Take Advantage of an Explosive Passing Offense. Kaila Said, “Oregon is one of the worst in all of FBS in terms...
750thegame.com

What’s next for Oregon, Oregon State basketball

While many northwest sports fans are keyed in on football, college basketball is underway in Oregon. The Oregon Ducks men (1-1) have a lone game this week, hosting Montana State on Tuesday. That game is at 6pm at Matthew Knight Arena. Kelly Graves’ women’s team is 2-0 and has their lone game of the week tonight, hosting the Southern Jaguars.
osubeavers.com

Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools

U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
MyNorthwest

Mass tech layoff could spell disaster for Seattle

After Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and Amazon announced a hiring freeze, many are asking how the tech industry is contracting so heavily and how it could affect a tech hub like Seattle. On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Ursula Reutin and guest host Spike O’Neill talked about the layoffs and...
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
