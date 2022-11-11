Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
San Diego Twitter Engineer Looking for Work After Twitter Beef With Elon Musk
Twitter was all a-flutter Tuesday after a beef between a San Diego-based employee and the world's richest man ($185 billion, as of Monday, per Bloomberg). If you just woke from a coma, you may not be aware that Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter last month for $44 billion and a media frenzy has been on blast ever since. Shortly after the purchase, he dissolved the company’s board of directors and dismissed many top executives, then laid off about half of the company's workforce, including outsourced contractors who are tasked with fighting misinformation and other harmful content.
