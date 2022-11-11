(Farmington) The annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction is this Saturday in Farmington. The theme this year is “Bake it to a Million.” The committee is hoping to reach a million dollars raised this year for the two major food pantries in Farmington. Chris Landrum is the organizer of the event. She says one of the ways they hope to raise money is through a live auction.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO