Reddie Hillis – Service 7pm 11/17/22
Reddie Hillis of Fredericktown died Friday at the age of 97. The funeral service will be 7:00 Thursday evening at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Reddie Hillis will be 5 to 7 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Glen Allen Brinkman
Glen Allen Brinkman of Perryville and Cape Girardeau died Friday at the age of 88. There are no visitations nor services planned at this time. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Tom Tawfall – Service 11am 11/17/22
Tom Tawfall of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation for Tom Tawfall will be 5:00 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Danielle J. Litterst — Private Services
Danielle J. Litterst of Hillsboro passed away Saturday (11/12), she was 38 years old. There will be private services held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Kenneth Oscar McDaniel – Service 11/17/22 At 11:30 A.M.
Kenneth Oscar McDaniel of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Ken McDaniel is Thursday morning...
Mary Lindhorst – Graveside Service 2:30 11/18/22
Mary Lindhorst of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. A graveside service will be held 2:30 Friday at Layne Cemetery in Park Hills.
Ken McDaniel – Service 11/17/22 11:30 a.m.
Ken McDaniel of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 79. His visitation will be held on Thursday starting at 11 o’clock with the funeral service at 11:30 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at a later date at Hillview Memorial Gardens in...
Roy Glennon Hudson – Memorial Service 12/17/22 10 a.m.
Roy Glennon Hudson of Perryville died Saturday at the age of 92. A Memorial Service will be held at ten o’clock on Saturday, December 17th at the United Methodist Church in Perryville. Visitation is that morning at 9 o’clock at the church. Arrangements are through Ford & Young Funeral...
Cecilia Casby Service 1pm 11/19/22
Cecelia Casby of Bellview, Missouri died on November 13th at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Saturday at 1pm at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Burial will follow at the Big River Cemetery in Irondale, MO. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at...
Robert Dean Larson – Service 11/21/11 At 11 A.M.
Robert Dean Larson of Salem died Monday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Monday morning, November 21st at 11 at the Salem Chapel of James & Gahr. Interment will be in the Jadwin Cemetery. Visitation for Robert Larson is Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 at the...
Mary Lou Lukachick – Service 10am 11/18/22
Mary Lou Lukachick of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 86. The funeral service will be Friday at 10 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington, MO. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. at...
William Jewell Hutchings Jr. — Private Services
William Jewell Hutchings, Jr, of Pevely passed away Friday (11/11) at the age of 79. Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Norman Robert Kahdeman — Graveside Service 11/16/22 11 A.M.
Norman Robert Kahdeman of Washington, formerly of Raintree passed away Saturday (11/12), he was 96 years old. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (11/16) at 11 in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Norman Kahdeman will be Tuesday (11/15) evening at 5:30 at the Robert...
Victor Paul Butler — Service 11/16/22 5 P.M.
Victor Paul Butler of Blackwell passed away Friday (11/11), he was 46 years old. The visitation for Victor Butler will be Wednesday (11/16) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Farmington Dogs Rescued
Crossbreed dog is waiting in his dog crate for a flight to Athens.SC. (Farmington) The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force has rescued 9 dogs from a property in Farmington. Task force members say 7 German Shepherds and 2 Bloodhounds were found to be extremely underweight, suffering...
Help The Hungry Bake Sale And Auction Saturday In Farmington
(Farmington) The annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction is this Saturday in Farmington. The theme this year is “Bake it to a Million.” The committee is hoping to reach a million dollars raised this year for the two major food pantries in Farmington. Chris Landrum is the organizer of the event. She says one of the ways they hope to raise money is through a live auction.
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
Farmington’s Duncan Signs with MAC Volleyball
(Farmington) Multi sport standout Grace Duncan of Farmington signed with Mineral Area this week to play collegiate volleyball. She is a three sport athlete for the Knights, but volleyball has always been her favorite…. Duncan helped Farmington to 55 wins the last two years and a district championship and playoff...
Boil advisory in portions of Pevely
(Pevely) Areas of the City of Pevely are under a boil advisory until later this week. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says this advisory of only for certain parts of the city limits. Hixon says they have replaced some very old and dated equipment. The boil advisory for those portions...
Human remains of missing Cedar Hill man found in wooded area in Jefferson County
Missing Person: 36-year-old Jerry Crew of Cedar Hill. (Jefferson County) Human remains, reportedly that of a missing person was found last Friday in Jefferson County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says a hunter found what he suspected was a human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer.
