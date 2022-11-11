ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Attorney General asks Biden to discuss fentanyl with Chinese President

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago
FILE – This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and China's President Xi Jinping in Brasília, Brazil, Nov.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s asking President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Nov. 14.

Morrisey’s office says he wrote President Biden a letter urging him to discuss illegal fentanyl he says comes from China with the Chinese leader.

“It’s a known fact the ingredients for fentanyl comes from China and then sent to Mexico to be trafficked to the United States,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “As president, Biden should discuss this deadly problem with President Xi and demand action.”

Morrisey’s office says that former President Donald Trump raised the fentanyl issue with Xi when the two met during his term.

The United States saw 107,622 drug deaths in 2021, which Morrisey’s office says is a 15% increase from 2020. The Attorney General says that West Virginia alone had 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, a 10% increase from 2020.

A copy of Morrisey’s letter can be read here.

Oldman
4d ago

the biden criminal organization more likely than not is getting kickbacks from China

