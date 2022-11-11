ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hardin County, KY

Located in the central part of Kentucky, Hardin County is home to different places you can explore and enjoy with your friends and family. Its county seat is Elizabethtown, also fondly called "Etown" by locals. As the Army Post and Bullion Depository of Fort Knox are located in Hardin County,...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 generations of 1 family have fought fires in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987. "When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said. The now...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
LOUISVILLE, KY

