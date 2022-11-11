Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Topgolf founders bringing tech-infused mini-golf entertainment venue to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another entertainment venue has signed a lease in Oxmoor Center,according to Louisville Business First. Puttshack, a tech-infused mini-golf course, will be taking up a space in the mall at 7900 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. A news release said the 25,000-square-foot venue will open in early 2024.
wbiw.com
A sustainable manufacturer plans a multi-million-dollar investment in Southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG – GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans today to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong...
WLKY.com
Missing cow still on loose in Louisville spotted in Highlands over weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone remaining cow that's been on the run for three weeks in Metro Louisville was apparently spotted over the weekend. The location could perhaps not be more appropriate. The wandering cow was seen at Le Moo, the steakhouse restaurant on Lexington Avenue. There has been...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hardin County, KY
Located in the central part of Kentucky, Hardin County is home to different places you can explore and enjoy with your friends and family. Its county seat is Elizabethtown, also fondly called "Etown" by locals. As the Army Post and Bullion Depository of Fort Knox are located in Hardin County,...
WLKY.com
UPS details new expansion project, adding to capital plans in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS, the largest employer in Louisville, now has even bigger plans for the area after announcing another major economic project on Monday. The company will expand its Global Aviation Training Center near the Worldport Hub, which opened in 2018. The $78 million investment will create a...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
wdrb.com
Meal prep business opens storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Jeffersontown can help if you can't cook or find the time for it. Prepping with Peppers opened its first store front on Sunday on Blankenbaker Parkway. The meal prep company focuses on healthy meals and weekly menus. Amber "Pepper" Jones started the...
WLKY.com
Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in former Corbett's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) was a hit in the Highlands, the chain is now opening a second Louisville location in the former building of Corbett’s: An American Place. The restaurant opens Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. “We are very excited to...
WLKY.com
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
WLKY.com
Louisville's Christmas pop-up bar returning for holiday 'bigger and cheerier' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just like Christmas, Louisville's "Miracle" pop-up bar only comes once a year. This year the bar is back, but it's "bigger and cheerier" than ever in NuLu. Opening on Nov. 22 and running through Christmas Eve, the bar will take over the entire bar at Galaxie (732 Market Street) along with the Green Building located right next door.
wdrb.com
4 generations of 1 family have fought fires in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987. "When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said. The now...
WLKY.com
Whitney/Strong donates 100 'save a life' kits to Jeffersontown High School
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Students at Jeffersontown High School got life-saving training on Tuesday courtesy of the Whitney/Strong foundation. The organization was founded by Louisville native Whitney Austin, a mass shooting survivor who now fights to reduce gun violence. The organization donated 1oo "Save a Life" kits to the school....
WLKY.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns with several restaurants featuring $9 signature pies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pizza lovers have something to celebrate this week as Louisville Pizza Week returns. From Nov. 14 to 20, participating pizza restaurants will be baking up a signature pie for which they will only charge $9. It is billed as a way for people in the...
Wave 3
Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana
HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi. Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.
WLKY.com
Louisville's KFC Yum! Center brings back free holiday movie event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's newer holiday events is returning to the KFC Yum! Center this year. The Yum! Center's annual holiday movie night is free to all and features a classic shown on the arena's massive, center-hung digital screen. This year's film is "Home Alone 2," and...
Wave 3
UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters. On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.
WLKY.com
Staffing agency holding 3-day seasonal hiring event in Shepherdsville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for a seasonal job, or maybe just a new job altogether, staffing agency Adecco may be able to help. The company is holding a three-day job fair in Shepherdsville starting Tuesday. The goal is to fill 200 warehouse jobs. You can get information...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
WLKY.com
UofL football to honor Virginia players killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. Three members of the Virginia football team were killed on Sunday night. Police say Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot the victims onboard a charter bus returning to campus...
WLKY.com
ACT Louisville Productions presents '13: The Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — ACT Louisville Productions is putting on a presentation of "13: The Musical." The show was a production that was written and performed back in the early 2000s as a vehicle for kids to dance and sing on stage. This particular production will feature all middle school...
