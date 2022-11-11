ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Probing Deaths on Harbor Island

Police were called out Tuesday afternoon to Harbor Island and, soon, a homicide investigation got underway. The original call came in at about 3 p.m., officials said, with Harbor Police officers responding to 1960 Harbor Island Drive after they got a call from staff members at the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting in Gaslamp That Injured 2 Bystanders

The man who shot and injured two bystanders in the Gaslamp Quarter in June pleaded guilty to four serious felonies Tuesday in a downtown San Diego courtroom. Johnza Watson faces 15 years to six months in state prison as part of his plea agreement. In June, when a fight at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County DA's Office encourages the public to report suspected fraud

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office encourages the public to report fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week by promoting awareness and education. Fraud is the second-largest economic crime in the United States. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan partnered with the California Department of Insurance to shed light on the nation’s second-largest economic crime, costing Californians about $15 billion annually.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother. Mateo Alexander Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.
CHULA VISTA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

