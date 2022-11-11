Read full article on original website
Border Patrol agents seize $1.4M in cocaine from car in Temecula
San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized 41 bundles of cocaine from a man's car last week worth an estimated $1.4 million, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Accused of Having 23 Guns, 1,000 Doses of Acid, 3 Kilos of Coke and $50K in Cash Enters Plea
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was in court in downtown San Diego on Monday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty on 15 felony counts.
Carlsbad police arrest juvenile for DUI, drug transportation
A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Probing Deaths on Harbor Island
Police were called out Tuesday afternoon to Harbor Island and, soon, a homicide investigation got underway. The original call came in at about 3 p.m., officials said, with Harbor Police officers responding to 1960 Harbor Island Drive after they got a call from staff members at the Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel.
Man who engaged in shootout with Harbor Police sentenced for attempted murder
Daniel Quiroz, 31, Convicted of Shootout with Harbor Officer Sentenced 45 Years to Life
A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was sentenced Monday to 45 years to life in state prison. Daniel Quiroz, 31, was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm count for March 1, 2021, shooting that unfolded near Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive.
NBC San Diego
Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting in Gaslamp That Injured 2 Bystanders
The man who shot and injured two bystanders in the Gaslamp Quarter in June pleaded guilty to four serious felonies Tuesday in a downtown San Diego courtroom. Johnza Watson faces 15 years to six months in state prison as part of his plea agreement. In June, when a fight at...
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
californiaexaminer.net
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Escondido
A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman injured in Escondido Sunday.
Police: Neighborhood Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Chollas View
An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a man dead, according to investigators. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County DA's Office encourages the public to report suspected fraud
The San Diego County District Attorney’s office encourages the public to report fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week by promoting awareness and education. Fraud is the second-largest economic crime in the United States. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan partnered with the California Department of Insurance to shed light on the nation’s second-largest economic crime, costing Californians about $15 billion annually.
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party identified
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy who was killed in a house party stabbing in Chula Vista was identified to CBS 8 by his mother. Mateo Alexander Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.
californiaexaminer.net
California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl
Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
NBC San Diego
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard
A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
San Diego mayor says fentanyl crisis plan must mean dealers charged with murder as overdose deaths explode
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he will issue an executive order to address the sharp uptick in fentanyl overdose deaths over the past five years as the drug flows across the border.
