Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
Bleach Cosplay Suits Up Yoruichi for Battle
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the screen at last, and it has never felt better seeing our heroes. After all, Ichigo Kurosaki has kept a low profile for the past decade, but now he is back with Bankai in tow. The same goes for the rest of our Soul Reapers, and now, one fan is celebrating Yoruichi's comeback with a new cosplay.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
The Reclamation of the "Tramp Stamp" Tattoo
Recently, TikTok user Callie Wilson posted a video to her 996K followers about the process of getting a lower-back tattoo. Ever since, countless clips have emerged in response, with one proclaiming, "Gen X girls, your time has officially come. Wake up, ladies; the tramp stamp is here." But is it? Just as fashion and beauty recycle trends, so, too, does the body art that go with them. With the 1990s resurgence in full swing and styles like low-rise jeans and crop tops abounding, the lower back is on display. This makes it the ideal time to bring back the lower-back tattoo . . . and TikTok just might have a point.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Lupita Nyong’o On Why She Walked Away From ‘The Woman King’
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o turned down a role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, which has been a critical and box office success. Nyong’o is now explaining why she walked away from playing an Agojie warrior. Nyong’o, who starred in a short documentary about the Agojie tribe...
