Soaring energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years in October as households felt the brunt of the cost of living crisis, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher than expected 11.1% in October – the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September, as gas and electricity costs rocketed, despite Government support limiting the rise in bills.Most economists had been expecting rise to 10.7%.The ONS said gas prices have leaped nearly 130% higher over the past year, while electricity has risen by around...

49 MINUTES AGO