UK inflation jumps to new 41-year high of 11.1% as food prices soar
Inflation has reached a new 40-year-high of 11.1 per cent amid soaring energy bills and food prices. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure is the highest since October 1981 and marks a full percentage point rise in October, nearly double what economists had expected.Food prices saw a record leap upwards, while surging gas and electricity bills continued to drive the overall inflation rise, Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on publishing the latest figures.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that getting inflation under control would require “tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending”, as he put the finishing touches on...
UK inflation jumps to 41-year high of 11.1% due to surging energy bills
Soaring energy bills sent UK inflation to its highest level for 41 years in October as households felt the brunt of the cost of living crisis, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation jumped to a higher than expected 11.1% in October – the highest rate since October 1981 and up from 10.1% in September, as gas and electricity costs rocketed, despite Government support limiting the rise in bills.Most economists had been expecting rise to 10.7%.The ONS said gas prices have leaped nearly 130% higher over the past year, while electricity has risen by around...
