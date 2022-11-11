Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oregon drops outside of top-10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Oregon's winning ways came to a halt this past weekend with a 37-34 loss to No. 17 Washington. As a result, in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Ducks have fallen outside of the top-10, coming in at No. 12. Oregon maintains the same ranking as they have in...
247Sports
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
247Sports
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant excited for upcoming visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant is set for official visit No. 3 this coming weekend to Oregon. Oregon doesn’t like to trip in too many players for official visits during the season. They prefer to save those official visits for before or after the season so they can spend more time with them but in Pleasant’s case, they made an exception.
247Sports
True freshman Kel’el Ware shines as Ducks race past Bobcats
Five different Ducks scored in double-figures as Oregon raced past Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday night, responding to Friday’s home loss with a balanced 81-51 victory. True freshman Kel’el Ware led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Will Richardson added 12 points and...
247Sports
Oregon State 23rd In Latest CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is 23rd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. The Beavers are in the top 25 for the second time this season. Oregon State is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The Beavers are...
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
247Sports
WATCH: Dana Altman breaks down bounce back win vs Montana State
Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman gives his impressions of Oregon's win at home against Montana State and the progress the Ducks are making as they gear up for a big jump in the level of competition over the next 10 days. The Ducks will host No. 3 Houston on Sunday before playing in the PK85 in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend.
247Sports
WATCH: Kel'el Ware talks his transition from 5-star recruit to a key role with Oregon
Oregon freshman center Kel'el Ware had the best game of his young career and, following the team's win, talks about his transition from being a five-star recruit to playing at Oregon at the Power 5 level. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
kezi.com
One person dead after single motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single motorcycle crash in Springfield, Springfield Police confirmed. Emergency crews and officers responded around 1:50 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Riverbend Dr. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drivers headed towards...
