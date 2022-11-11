Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
swimswam.com
Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC
Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Current photo via Minna Abraham. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
2017-2018 U.S. National Team Member Cathryn Salladin Announces Medical Retirement
Current redshirt senior at Rutgers and former National Team member Cathryn Salladin has announced her medical retirement. Current photo via Instagram. Cathryn Salladin, a redshirt senior for Rutgers and member of the 2017-2018 National Team, announced her medical retirement early this month on Instagram. In her Instagram post, Salladin discusses...
swimswam.com
Ruta Meilutyte Named To Lithuanian SC World Championships Roster
On-fire Ruta Meiltutye is one of four swimmers named to the Lithuanian roster for this year's FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has confirmed its 4-swimmer lineup for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. Despite saying in October that Melbourne was...
swimswam.com
Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Samantha Rydzewski Commits to Georgia (2024)
Backstroker Samantha Rydzewski has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Samantha Rydzewski. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
swimswam.com
Louisiana State Record Holder Marie Landreneau Sends Verbal To Alabama (2024)
Louisiana state record-holder Marie Landreneau has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, beginning in the fall of 2024. Current photo via Marie Landreneau. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
swimswam.com
Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini Goes After SC Worlds Qualifying in Canada
The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing for their mid-season rest meet the Purdue Invitational next week, but one of the newest members of the team jumped across the border to race in short course meters. Archive photo via Northwestern Athletics. The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing...
swimswam.com
2nd NEOG Day 3 Ko Bhi Assam Points Table Me Lead Par – Indian Swimming News
Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak Assam Ne Overall Medals Tally Par Lead Bana Liya Tha. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Shillong Mei Chal Rhi 2nd North East Olympic Games Ke Third Day Ke Action Ke End Tak...
swimswam.com
Taylor McKeown Finishes Off Big Career Goal in Last Meet Before Retirement
LCM (50m) Taylor McKeown checked one last item off her bucket list at the Queensland LC Preparation Meet this weekend before officially calling it quits from competitive swimming. The 27-year-old Rio Olympic medalist from Australia announced her retirement a few months ago after the Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth...
swimswam.com
Matt Fallon Doubles As Penn Men Edge Out Brown; Bear Women Cruise Past Quakers
SCY (25 yards) PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears...
swimswam.com
Tennessee Invite To Be Scored In Head-To-Head, Dual Meet Format
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) The Tennessee Invitational will take on a bit of a different look this year compared to how midseason invite meets are traditionally run, as the 2022 edition will be scored in a dual meet format.
swimswam.com
Rockhurst Boys Sweep Relays En Route To Third Straight MSHSAA Class 2 Title
SCY (25 yards) Rockhurst High School claimed its third consecutive Missouri Class 2 boys swim & dive state title and record 14th overall on Friday, amassing a whopping 422 points to clear runner-up Park Hill South (268) by a comfortable margin. Propelling Rockhurst to victory was the strength of its...
swimswam.com
Headed Into Midseason Invites, Which NCAA Swimmers Remain Undefeated?
As of November 13, at least 17 swimmers from top 25 DI NCAA programs have yet to lose an individual race. Who will end up with a perfect season? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. For most college teams, this week marks the end of fall dual meet competition and...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 16-22
Midseason week part 1 is here. See what teams are competing where this upcoming week here. Archive photo via Indiana athletics. Did someone say Midseason Season? It’s FINALLY here. There will be plenty of fast swimming this week so be sure to follow along as we have daily updates from midseasons. Not all of the teams are competing in their midseasons this week as some will compete after Thanksgiving.
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Leo Roden Commits to ASU for 2023-24
Dynamo sprinter Leo Roden has announced his verbal commitment to the Arizona State University Sun Devils for 2023-24. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Lake Oswego’s Emily Melina on the Direction and Growth of Coaching and Swimming
Emily Melina is the Head Coach at Lake Oswego Swim Club, a team that has won the Oregon State championships at every level the last few years Current photo via Courtesy of Emily Melina. Emily Melina is the Head Coach at Lake Oswego Swim Club, a team that has won...
swimswam.com
USC Divers Claim Seven of Eight Events At Trojan Diving Invitational
Divers from UCLA, Pepperdine, UNLV, Cal Baptist, UC Berkeley, Fresno State, Air Force Academy and USC competed on all three specialties at the annual event. Current photo via Hali Helfgott. 2022 Trojan Diving Invitational. November 11-13, 2022. Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, Ca. Diving-only. Teams Competing: UCLA, Pepperdine, UNLV, Cal...
swimswam.com
Green Bay Men & Women Combine For 20 Event Wins In Sweep of St. Norbert
SCY (25 yards) DE PERE, Wis. – The Green Bay men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams secured their second win of the 2022 season by downing the St. Norbert Green Knights. The women’s team registered its second consecutive win, 169-110, while the men secured a 165-108...
swimswam.com
South Korea Beats Out Greensboro, North Carolina for 2027 World University Games Bid
The Chungcheong Megacity in South Korea will host the 2027 World University Games after winning a vote of the FISU Executive Commitee on Saturday. Archive photo via FISU. In a vote of the excitement of new frontiers versus the confidence of experience, Chungcheong Megacity was chosen as the host of the 2027 World University Games on Saturday. The city beat out Greensboro, North Carolina in the United States with a 14-7 vote of the Executive Committee.
Comments / 0