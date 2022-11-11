Midseason week part 1 is here. See what teams are competing where this upcoming week here. Archive photo via Indiana athletics. Did someone say Midseason Season? It’s FINALLY here. There will be plenty of fast swimming this week so be sure to follow along as we have daily updates from midseasons. Not all of the teams are competing in their midseasons this week as some will compete after Thanksgiving.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO