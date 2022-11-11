Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Vikings sail past Arabia Mountain into the second round
It was an incredible night at Valhalla. The Vikings completely dismantled the Arabia Mountain Rams 38-14 to advance to the second round of the state playoffs. It was their first playoff win since Nov. 11, 2016, when they defeated Centennial 20-16, and their first home playoff win since Nov. 27, 2015 when they defeated Kell 34-21.
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late
On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
Newnan, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High School's football season ends with 42-21 loss to Thomasville in state playoffs
The Jackson Red Devils took a 14-13 lead into halftime of their state playoff game against the Thomasville Bulldogs Saturday night, but the ‘Dogs came back with 15 unanswered points in the third quarter and went on to win 42-21. Jackson, the fourth seed in 2-AAA, traveled to Thomasville...
ESPN
National title-winning Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA -- Steve Webber, who guided Georgia to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber posted a record of 500-403-1 over...
Newnan Times-Herald
Charles Melvin Perry
Mr. Charles Melvin Perry, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, Georgia on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and as a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
Newnan Times-Herald
Timothy Alan Stevenson
Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A native of Villa Rica, Georgia, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Durand Byssainthe, a 2020 Douglas County High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today, Byssainthe serves as a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Newnan Times-Herald
NTH Podcasts: Atlanta Brick Co readies for The Holidays
For those who love Lego, there’s arguably no better place to visit than Atlanta Brick Co. Chris Cott, co-owner of The Atlanta Brick Co, and Mark Erickson recently appeared on the “Movers, Shakers, and History Makers” podcast to talk about all things Lego. Since its opening in...
The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
atlantanewsfirst.com
No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
