Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Node.js development agency Moravio is gaining praise for its customization and experience.
Moravio is a custom software development agency that designs and develops bespoke web applications for various clients from a multitude of sectors. Technology is continuing its advancements day by day. It is imperative that agencies hire and source leading experts in the field in order to create premium and equitable software applications.
getnews.info
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others
Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
Innophos Launches New Website for Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Market
CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, and nutrition markets, recently launched a website dedicated to the Asia Pacific market, innophos.cn. The new website supports the rapid growth that Innophos has experienced in the Asia Pacific region during the last few years and features dual-language functionality to reach both Chinese- and English-speaking customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005535/en/ Announcing our new APAC website innophos.cn (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs
Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
getnews.info
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
getnews.info
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
getnews.info
Arla Group Builds Highly Optimized Websites with Great On-Page SEO and Usability
Providing Custom Performance Website and Marketing Solutions To Scale Service Brands. PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – Seth Aikens II is delighted to announce that Arla Group builds highly optimized websites with great on-page SEO and usability with cutting-edge speeds. This web developer has maintained its...
Cleo Supercharges Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP Integrations with Out-of-the-Box EDI Automation; Promises Faster Time-to-Market and Revenue Velocity
ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced immediate availability of two powerful new integration solutions for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP portfolio, both of which are now part of the CIC Library. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005971/en/ Cleo expands library of end-to-end integration capabilities with two new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Business Central solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frank Kim of SANS Institute Joins Cybersecurity VC YL Ventures as its New CISO-in-Residence
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- YL Ventures, a seed-stage venture capital firm investing in Israeli cybersecurity startups, today announced Frank Kim has joined as its new full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer)-in-Residence. The SANS fellow, already a seasoned advisor and angel investor to many cybersecurity startups, will work with the firm’s portfolio companies and vetted entrepreneurs to guide their ideation, value propositions and customer relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005386/en/ Frank Kim joins YL Ventures as CISO-in-Residence. (Photo: Business Wire)
Timberland Taps Former Estee Lauder Exec Ezra Martin to Fill a Newly Created Marketing VP Role
Timberland has bolstered its leadership team with a newly created marketing position. The outdoor standout announced today that it has appointed Ezra Martin to its VP of marketing — Americas role. In this position, Timberland said Martin will be tasked with developing and implementing strategic marketing programs that tap into its outdoor and work heritage. Also, the brand said Martin will be responsible for bringing the Timberland and Timberland Pro brands to life across physical and digital channels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. What’s more, Timberland said Martin will help lead the go-to-market strategy for its 50th anniversary in 2023, when...
SpaceNews.com
ESA seeks funding for navigation technology programs at ministerial
WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency is requesting several hundred million euros at its upcoming ministerial council meeting for new satellite navigation technologies from low Earth orbit to the moon. In a Nov. 9 briefing, ESA officials said they are proposing about 500 million euros ($518 million) over the...
LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022
MUMBAI & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI) and Mindtree (BSE: 532819, NSE: MINDTREE), leading technology consulting and digital solutions companies under the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, announced that both Mumbai and Bengaluru Benches of Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have approved, via two separate orders, the scheme of amalgamation and arrangement between the two companies and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230-232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005625/en/ Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)
Exclusive-Temasek weighs sale of Advanced MedTech, likely valued at about $1 billion - sources
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) is considering selling Advanced MedTech, multiple sources told Reuters on Monday, after the medical devices firm, fully-owned by the Singaporean state investor, received interest from suitors including buyout funds.
Comments / 0