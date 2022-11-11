Timberland has bolstered its leadership team with a newly created marketing position. The outdoor standout announced today that it has appointed Ezra Martin to its VP of marketing — Americas role. In this position, Timberland said Martin will be tasked with developing and implementing strategic marketing programs that tap into its outdoor and work heritage. Also, the brand said Martin will be responsible for bringing the Timberland and Timberland Pro brands to life across physical and digital channels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. What’s more, Timberland said Martin will help lead the go-to-market strategy for its 50th anniversary in 2023, when...

1 DAY AGO