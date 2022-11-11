Read full article on original website
How the FirstBuild product co-creation studio is changing how new things are made
You typically make products in enormous quantities at pretty slim margins. In order to recoup your development, tooling and launch marketing costs, you need to create and sell a huge number of products. To ensure that that’s possible, you’d probably end up doing a bunch of user and market research to ascertain that you have the highest chance of success with your products.
Market Sampler is Working on an AI Tool that Predicts Business and Political Events
Market Sampler is developing an AI tool that accurately predicts political and business events. European data and research company Market Sampler is working on a groundbreaking research concept that uses first-hand research data, data from numerous trusted sources, and algorithms to model likely outcomes and estimate the probability of certain events.
New Ankle Support For Men Received Well by Amazon Customers
CopperJoint has released a new ankle support for men. It is a nicely designed product that has been fetching the best of reviews already. The product has managed to gather great reviews by most of the Amazon customers. This has greatly inspired the company to keep doing the good work.
Introducing Talis-us, a family-owned pet store serving nutrition and supplies at the best prices
Talis-us is a pet supply brand made by pet lovers, for other pet lovers. The brand is on a mission to provide consumers and pet owners with a family-owned alternative while ensuring they get the same great products at even better prices. Pets are amazing friends to humans, offering companionship,...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts. Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 8.2% with e-commerce growing 16% in the segment in Q3. Sam’s Club U.S. comp...
Keysight Licenses Simulation Software Technology to Altium for PCB Design Solutions
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) recently licensed Keysight’s advanced electromagnetic simulation technology to develop power analysis solutions for PCB designers. Keysight and Altium are partnering to address the needs of hardware engineers who are not power integrity experts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005709/en/ Power Analyzer integrates Keysight’s electromagnetic (EM) simulation technology to support an interactive analyze-modify-analyze methodology in the Altium Designer PCB layout environment. (Photo: Business Wire)
MadKudu lands $18M led by Felicis for its lead scoring platform
The idea is that new software tools can find their way into a company by landing first in the hands of employees. In an economic downturn especially, the model is attractive because it doesn’t rely on a massive (expensive) salesforce but rather a groundswell of interest. Yammer, a kind of social network for enterprises, kicked off the wave when it was founded in 2008, just ahead of a major financial crisis.
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
Classicharms Jewelry: The Ultimate in Sustainability, No More Plastic Waste
Classicharms is proud to introduce its sustainable fashion earrings for women and other elegant jewelry. The manufacturing and production processes use safe materials for the environment, starting from harvesting pearls from the ocean to the production process. Classicharms is a well-known online store for its minimalist earrings for women. It offers various earrings made from brass with pearls, 18k gold plating, and recycled silver. The company sells high-quality jewelry that is larger in size than the average earrings found in the marketplace. Classicharms also promotes sustainable products that save the environment by limiting the carbon footprint on the planet.
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
LF Europe’s Project Sylva wants to create an open source telco cloud stack
The project aims to create a production-grade open source telco cloud stack and a common framework and reference implementation to “reduce fragmentation of the cloud infrastructure layer for telecommunication and edge services.” Currently, five carriers (Telefonica, Telecom Italia, Orange, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom) and two vendors (Ericsson and Nokia) are working on the project.
AsiaVerify and Alibaba Cloud Form Partnership
Singapore – 12 November, 2022 – AsiaVerify and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and backbone intelligence of Alibaba Group, join hands to empower global companies expand to Asia with ease and confidence. The two companies announced they have entered into a partnership, combing Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to help...
Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day
(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
The proposal of a modeling methodology for an industrial internet information model
Computer Networks and Communications, Optimization Theory and Computation, Internet of Things. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
'Digital newsletters really humanise you to your readers'
Author Elle Griffin says she would definitely turn down a book deal if she was ever offered one. "I'd never accept one… traditional book publishing is full of bad math, and even worse marketing," says the 37-year-old writer of gothic novels. Last year, instead of releasing her first book,...
AHF Thanks UK for the £1 Billion Global Fund Pledge
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation thanked today the government of the United Kingdom for pledging 1 billion pounds over the next three years for the Seventh Replenishment round of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006096/en/ AHF advocates during a rally in Germany calling for the full funding of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the Fifth Replenishment Round in 2016. (Photo: Business Wire)
Arla Group Builds Highly Optimized Websites with Great On-Page SEO and Usability
Providing Custom Performance Website and Marketing Solutions To Scale Service Brands. PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 12, 2022 – Seth Aikens II is delighted to announce that Arla Group builds highly optimized websites with great on-page SEO and usability with cutting-edge speeds. This web developer has maintained its...
High-performance computing saves the day
Welcome to Dataville, a city that wants the best for its residents. Whether there's a cyberattack or a heart attack, Microsoft Azure's high-performance computing solutions and Intel's processing speed empower Dataville's citizens to thwart danger, protect themselves, and innovate to create a better city. Dataville fights financial threats. Many of...
