Marti Angel Bringing the Power to Mujer-Preneurs/ Female Entrepreneurs

Marti Angel known as the “Latina Biz Coach” is a Latina podcaster, international best-selling author, public speaker, and micro biz coach. Marti is on a mission to leave a legacy of Latina Leaders behind her. Bilingual, Latina and BIPOC entrepreneurs across the globe are fighting the good fight,...
Millions lost as exploits hit major platforms Mango, Lamden, Binance and others

Millions of dollars worth of crypto were lost over the month of October as exploits impacted large platforms like Mango, Lamden, and Binance. More than $3 billion in crypto has been lost in 2022 so far according to a report from Fortune.com, and almost a billion of that was in October alone.
The Associated Press

Innophos Launches New Website for Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Market

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, and nutrition markets, recently launched a website dedicated to the Asia Pacific market, innophos.cn. The new website supports the rapid growth that Innophos has experienced in the Asia Pacific region during the last few years and features dual-language functionality to reach both Chinese- and English-speaking customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005535/en/ Announcing our new APAC website innophos.cn (Graphic: Business Wire)
Classicharms Jewelry: The Ultimate in Sustainability, No More Plastic Waste

Classicharms is proud to introduce its sustainable fashion earrings for women and other elegant jewelry. The manufacturing and production processes use safe materials for the environment, starting from harvesting pearls from the ocean to the production process. Classicharms is a well-known online store for its minimalist earrings for women. It offers various earrings made from brass with pearls, 18k gold plating, and recycled silver. The company sells high-quality jewelry that is larger in size than the average earrings found in the marketplace. Classicharms also promotes sustainable products that save the environment by limiting the carbon footprint on the planet.

