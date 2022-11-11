Read full article on original website
Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother
BALTIMORE -- City Police are searching for a woman who allegedly violated court orders by running off with her 2-year-old daughter, according to authorities.Biancha Griffin, 32, absconded with her daughter, Aubrey, from the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue on Saturday, police said.Officers were able to find Aubrey but not Griffin, according to authorities.Griffin does not drive and is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue, police said.She also frequently spends her time around the Lexington Market area, according to authorities.Anyone who has seen Griffin should contact Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or dial 911.
Large amount of fentanyl, crack, heroin and cash seized
On 10/29/22 Officers responded to a tip from a concerned citizen regarding drugs being concealed. On arrival in the area of N. Cannon Ave, a subject later identified as Hugh Maurice Allen Wade Jr (age 32 of Baltimore) fled on foot from officers. Wade threw a large plastic baggie that was later recovered. The bag contained approximately 250 capsules of both heroin and fentanyl. It also contained a golf ball sized of suspected crack cocaine. Wade was located and apprehended a short time later. In addition, he had nearly $1700 in cash in his pockets.
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say
BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves three people with gunshot injuries, two dead
BALTIMORE -- It has been a violent weekend with at least three people shot in Baltimore and at least two people who died from their injuries.Baltimore police say they received a ShotSpotter alert near the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. A short distance away around the same time, police say they found a crash site near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Avenue. Officials said when they looked into the vehicle that crashed near the library next to the intersection, they found a driver inside the vehicle who had been shot. He later died at...
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
