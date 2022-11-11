Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Rokita granted request for new judge in case brought on by Indy doctor
A court has granted a motion by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a new judge in a case brought on by an Indianapolis doctor being investigated by Rokita's office.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded
INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded. The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime. Dawn Finbloom has worked to make […]
One of Indiana’s Largest Synchronized Christmas Light Shows is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever
The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is the site of one the largest and most popular Christmas attractions anywhere in the Hoosier State. The Christmas Nights of Lights has become an Indiana family tradition, and this year's display is going to be bigger, brighter, and better than ever. There...
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
WTHR
What to know about Indiana's 'magic mushroom' laws
INDIANA, USA — Last week, Colorado became the second state to legalize the recreational use of magic mushrooms in the U.S., in a move that reflects their growing popularity across the country. But how soon could there be a similar measure in Indiana?. "Magic mushroom" is a catchall term...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid
If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
'We didn't get treated too well': American Indian man opens up about growing up in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind — As we move more into November, it's important to take time to educate ourselves and better understand American Indians during "Native American Heritage Month". WHAS11 News reached out to a Southern Indiana Cherokee man to learn more about misconceptions and how to make mistakes gracefully. Inside...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
indianapublicradio.org
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Meet the Butcher Bird: The Adorable Kentucky Native that Viciously Slays & Displays Its Prey
It isn't often that I get to write a headline that pairs the words adorable, vicious, and slay, but that is really the only way to describe the native Kentucky species commonly known as the 'Butcher Bird.'. Meet The Butcher. Commonly known as the Butcher Bird, and I will explain...
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0