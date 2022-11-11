ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going to nice restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Advocates call for Indiana’s ‘lifeline law’ to be expanded

INDIANAPOLIS – This year marks a decade since Indiana passed its ‘lifeline law,’ and some advocates are calling for the law to be expanded.  The law, which was passed in 2012, provides legal immunity to underage Hoosiers from alcohol-related offenses if they are reporting a medical emergency or crime. Dawn Finbloom has worked to make […]
Meet the Person Who Owns More Land in Indiana Than Anyone Else

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. And, he used it to turn his family farm into a farming empire.
What to know about Indiana's 'magic mushroom' laws

INDIANA, USA — Last week, Colorado became the second state to legalize the recreational use of magic mushrooms in the U.S., in a move that reflects their growing popularity across the country. But how soon could there be a similar measure in Indiana?. "Magic mushroom" is a catchall term...
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Kentucky Ranked One of the Best States to Live Off the Grid

If the idea of living off the grid sounds like something you might like to do, Kentucky is one of the best states to do it. The older that I get, the more I wish I lived off the grid. A nice piece of land with a lot of trees, a lake, a garden, and farm animals; away from the craziness that we have in this world sounds like my kind of living. Of course, I would still want to make sure that I had access to television because I have certain shows that I can't miss, but getting away from the hustle and bustle of the world and living on my own remote slice of heaven is a bucket list goal.
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway

It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
Indiana winter weather photo submissions

CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
