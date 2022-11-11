Snow blanketed the field to start the day as two rivals, Arkansas and LSU, would embark on the 71st meeting on the football field. The Razorbacks were as cold as the temperatures in the 13-10 loss to the Tigers before a home crowd of 73,750. In this game, the Hogs were inconsistent in multiple ways, yet we will only focus on three. This loss falls on quarterback, running game, play-calling, and decision-making inconsistencies, which are not new, as we have discussed. Is there possibly trouble brewing in Fayetteville? We will get into that shortly. What are the inconsistencies of Arkansas that cost them against LSU?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO