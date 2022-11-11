Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Related
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Offense Spoils Mike McCarthy’s Return to Lambeau Field
On Sunday, at a chilly Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers snapped a five-game losing streak. It was a victory the Packers badly needed. While it keeps them mathematically still alive for the playoffs, the victory was more so for their overall sanity. The victory also spoiled the return of former head coach Mike McCarthy as well. But most importantly, the Green Bay Packers offense played like fans had been expecting it to would play this season.
Panthers roster moves made by Rhule and Fitterer are starting to pay off under Wilks
The Carolina Panthers are 3-7, but have seen several Scott Fitterer-Matt Rhule additions step up since interim head coach Steve Wilks took charge.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Browns and Ex-Texans QB Deshaun Watson Returns to Practice as Suspension Nears End
Former Houston Texans and now current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his return to the practice field this week, as his 11-game suspension draws to a close. Watson will now have three weeks to prepare and get into 'game-ready condition' before he takes the field for...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Complex
Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Free Agency Options & MOON Partnership
All eyes are on Odell Beckham Jr, and truth be told, when are they not on Odell? Since entering the league in 2014, Odell has transcended fame when it comes to NFL players, easily catapulting himself into being one of the most famous faces this league has ever seen. OBJ is bolstering the highest social following of any NFL player including higher than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.
UNC wing Puff Johnson has been ‘given the full-go’ as he returns to practice
The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday afternoon as one of its key players has returned to practice. Third-year wing Puff Johnson, who missed the first two games of the season, has been ‘given the full go’ and been cleared to return to practice, according to head coach Hubert Davis. The plan is to get Johnson in full practice all of this week and be ready for the Tar Heels’ matchup with Portland on Nov. 24. Johnson had been dealing with knee pain that kept him out part of the preseason and lingered into the first week of the regular season. Hubert...
lastwordonsports.com
Inconsistencies Cost Arkansas In Loss Against LSU
Snow blanketed the field to start the day as two rivals, Arkansas and LSU, would embark on the 71st meeting on the football field. The Razorbacks were as cold as the temperatures in the 13-10 loss to the Tigers before a home crowd of 73,750. In this game, the Hogs were inconsistent in multiple ways, yet we will only focus on three. This loss falls on quarterback, running game, play-calling, and decision-making inconsistencies, which are not new, as we have discussed. Is there possibly trouble brewing in Fayetteville? We will get into that shortly. What are the inconsistencies of Arkansas that cost them against LSU?
Sergei Bobrovsky and great special teams help Panthers down Capitals in playoff rematch
The Florida Panthers did not have much trouble with the Washington Capitals for the first two periods of their 5-2 win Tuesday in Sunrise. They were well on their way to 50 shots on goal, converted on a power play and every one of the Capitals’. Even so, they were only up by one and only one miscue away from letting Washington erase a two-goal deficit.
lastwordonsports.com
Steelers Win Keeps Season Hopes Alive
The Pittsburgh Steelers going into Sunday’s game were 2-6, bottom in the NFL in offensive and defensive rankings, and had no signs of life. The win against the New Orleans Saints was a full team effort that showed a recipe for how to succeed moving forward. Has the Pittsburgh ball club taken a step forward or was this a flash in the pan?
lastwordonsports.com
Big 12 Week 12 Power Rankings
Here is a wild scenario; Texas Tech could still play for the Big 12 title. The cliff notes version; Tech wins its remaining two games and needs seven specific results to all happen. None of those seven would be considered a major upset. The fact that mathematically five teams are still alive for one remaining spot in the conference championship game highlights just little separation there is in the middle Big 12 week 12 power rankings.
Oscar returns and Wallace stars, but UK basketball loses to Michigan State in double OT
Oscar Tshiebwe made his 2022-23 season debut and Cason Wallace put on a defensive performance for the record books, but Kentucky lost to Michigan State in double overtime in the Champions Classic.
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Week 11 Bowl Projections
To no one’s surprise, it was another crazy weekend on the gridiron. A big road win forced a change to our playoff picks. In addition, it was a bad weekend for the Pac-12 as two of their three top teams lost. This also caused changes in our selection committee games. Let’s break it down with our 2022 Week 11 Bowl Projections. As always if you’d like to see how much things changed from last week click here.
lastwordonsports.com
Texas A&M Ineffective Against Auburn
The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the Auburn Tigers 10-13 on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Aggies are now 3-7, and they will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2008. Now, Texas A&M will face the University of Massachusetts before playing the LSU Tigers; both games will be at Kyle Field. There’s not many positives for the Aggies, even heading into next season. Here’s a quick recap of Texas A&M’s loss to Auburn.
Comments / 0