Newnan Times-Herald
Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late
On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
Newnan Times-Herald
Vikings sail past Arabia Mountain into the second round
It was an incredible night at Valhalla. The Vikings completely dismantled the Arabia Mountain Rams 38-14 to advance to the second round of the state playoffs. It was their first playoff win since Nov. 11, 2016, when they defeated Centennial 20-16, and their first home playoff win since Nov. 27, 2015 when they defeated Kell 34-21.
Newnan Times-Herald
Charles Melvin Perry
Mr. Charles Melvin Perry, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, Georgia on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and as a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
Newnan Times-Herald
Timothy Alan Stevenson
Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
Newnan Times-Herald
Wiley Frank Pike
Mr. Wiley Frank Pike, 84, of Newnan, passed away, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born January 10, 1938, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Eula Mae Carter and the late Herschal Pike. Mr. Pike loved the Lord, and faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or gardening. He also enjoyed spending any time he could with his grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary Nell Lewis; son, Wiley Gregory Pike; stepson, Gene Murphy; great grandchild, Sawyer; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Newnan Times-Herald
Caldwell public meetings set for this week
A team interested in redeveloping the old Caldwell Tanks site on East Broad Street, now known as the 57 East site, have set two meetings for this Thursday. Those meetings will be held at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The 4 p.m. meeting will involve...
Newnan Times-Herald
NTH Podcasts: Atlanta Brick Co readies for The Holidays
For those who love Lego, there’s arguably no better place to visit than Atlanta Brick Co. Chris Cott, co-owner of The Atlanta Brick Co, and Mark Erickson recently appeared on the “Movers, Shakers, and History Makers” podcast to talk about all things Lego. Since its opening in...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
georgiastatesignal.com
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?
The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens claims Georgia is blue because of Stacey Abrams
Dickens and others are speaking at Abrams watch party Tuesday on Election Night. Georgia, a reliably red state, has seen some changes in its political landscape.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
‘We’re hoping she’s still alive:’ Search underway for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a missing Metro Atlanta grandmother. For the second day in a row, police searched areas around Covington for 64-year-old Debra Ashby. “We’re hoping she’s still alive. But unfortunately, as the days go by, it doesn’t look too good,” said Heather Collette,...
Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant off Piedmont Road evacuated after fire
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue is working a fire at Longhorn Steakhouse in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road, the department said. Just after 8 p.m., AFRD responded to Longhorn Steakhouse located at 2430 Piedmont Road after reports of a large amount of smoke. When they arrived, officials...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
