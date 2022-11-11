ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late

On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
Vikings sail past Arabia Mountain into the second round

It was an incredible night at Valhalla. The Vikings completely dismantled the Arabia Mountain Rams 38-14 to advance to the second round of the state playoffs. It was their first playoff win since Nov. 11, 2016, when they defeated Centennial 20-16, and their first home playoff win since Nov. 27, 2015 when they defeated Kell 34-21.
Charles Melvin Perry

Mr. Charles Melvin Perry, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, Georgia on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and as a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
Timothy Alan Stevenson

Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
Wiley Frank Pike

Mr. Wiley Frank Pike, 84, of Newnan, passed away, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born January 10, 1938, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Eula Mae Carter and the late Herschal Pike. Mr. Pike loved the Lord, and faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or gardening. He also enjoyed spending any time he could with his grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary Nell Lewis; son, Wiley Gregory Pike; stepson, Gene Murphy; great grandchild, Sawyer; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Caldwell public meetings set for this week

A team interested in redeveloping the old Caldwell Tanks site on East Broad Street, now known as the 57 East site, have set two meetings for this Thursday. Those meetings will be held at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The 4 p.m. meeting will involve...
NTH Podcasts: Atlanta Brick Co readies for The Holidays

For those who love Lego, there’s arguably no better place to visit than Atlanta Brick Co. Chris Cott, co-owner of The Atlanta Brick Co, and Mark Erickson recently appeared on the “Movers, Shakers, and History Makers” podcast to talk about all things Lego. Since its opening in...
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?

The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
Police: 16-year-old Clayton County missing after jumping out of car

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl after running away from her guardian. Officials say on Monday, 16-year-old Samarrh Norris jumped out of the car while her guardian was driving her to school on McDonough Road in Hampton, Georgia.
