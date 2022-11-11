ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, MO

Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

CONCORDIA, Mo. — A firefighter died after crashing into several trees near Missouri 23 Highway, south of Concordia Thursday night.

Adam Williams, a 31-year-old firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, was headed east on Route E toward MO-23 when he traveled off the road and hit the trees before eventually coming to a stop on the right side of the road.

The crash happened at about 6:31 p.m. and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire protection district confirmed Williams died in the crash while off-duty.

Williams joined CJC in February of 2022.

Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts are with his wide, their two young boys, and the rest of his family.

Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
