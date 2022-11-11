It's been just an amazing experience to share the stories of the Foster Grandparents that work in our area schools through the Americorps Seniors program and Catholic Charities West Michigan. We were asked to begin back in September to introduce you to some of these remarkable individuals in the hopes that when you see them and what they do, you might find it in yourself to be a part of the program and pitch in a few hours a week. They really need some help at the area schools and the rewards and the stipend to you.... well, the stipend is just the icing on the cake.

HESPERIA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO