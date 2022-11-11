Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
cbs2iowa.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson arrested for selling meth to undercover cop
The mother of Xavior Harrelson has been arrested and charged with selling meth to an undercover police officer. A Criminal complaint accuses Sarah Harrelson of selling the undercover officer more than $700 of meth over two days with another woman in Des Moines back in February. Harrelson was not booked...
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
KCCI.com
Urbandale police searching for missing teen
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing teenager. Police say 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily walked away from his residence and has not returned home. Efforts to locate the boy have been unsuccessful. Connor is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
Snowy conditions blamed for deadly Mahaska County crash
Investigators believe snowy road conditions early Tuesday morning were the cause behind a crash that claimed the life of a Fremont man.
KCCI.com
Crews battle fire in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman in Custody After Hit-and-Run Incident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a woman is in custody after she injured a woman while trying to retrieve her car that had been towed. Police say 18 year-old Anjlena Achwiel's car was privately towed from an apartment complex on November 9th. Police say she went to the towing service, located her vehicle, and rammed it through two fences, one of which hit a nearby pedestrian as Achweil fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48 year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in serious but stable condition. Achweil faces the following charges:
theperrynews.com
Adel man shoots himself in hand with pistol, scares daughter
An Adel man was arrested Wednesday after his pistol accidentally discharged, wounding himself and frightening his minor child nearby. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when an officer of the Adel Police Department responded...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man arrested on threat of terrorism charges
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been arrested after making threats at the Des Moines Public Library on Saturday morning. Court documents show Donnie Shuman was at the library when he threatened to blow it up. After that, while on the phone with 911 dispatchers, he threatened to kill every cop in Des Moines and blow up the police station.
Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell
IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
KCCI.com
Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
Parents make emotional plea to Iowa school board about handling of alleged assault
An overflow crowd of people wanted to address the Roland-Story school board Monday night in the wake of an alleged assault in April; earlier this month police charged two students in the case.
Comments / 12