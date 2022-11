Texas Tech has played its fair share of tightly contested games this season. In head coach Joey McGuire’s first season, the Red Raiders have found more ways to lose these games than make the necessary winning plays. Against the Jayhawks, Texas Tech grabbed the early lead and held it into the fourth quarter. With 8:06 left in the game, Kansas scored to cut the deficit to a 28-33 game. Was Texas Tech going to let another fourth-quarter lead slip away? Not on this night. Thanks to key plays down the stretch, Texas Tech defeats Kansas by a score of 43-28.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO